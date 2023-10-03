San Dieguito school district settles redistricting lawsuit after a year and a half

Lisa Montes was one of two plaintiffs who sued the San Dieguito Union High School District last year over its redistricting map. Last month, the board approved a settlement in the case.

The San Dieguito Union High School District has settled a lawsuit filed last year over a controversial redistricting map that had caused turmoil in the district.

The board voted 3-2 to approve the settlement during a closed-session meeting last month. The agreement grants $40,000 to the two plaintiffs, according to a copy obtained via a public record request. Board members Michael Allman, who had pushed heavily for the redistricting map, and Phan Anderson voted against approving it.

The plaintiffs, San Dieguito residents Carol Chang and Lisa Montes, had sued the district shortly after the politically divided school board adopted a redistricting plan that significantly rearranged boundaries for San Dieguito’s voting sub-districts.

The map was controversial partly because it removed all but two board members — Allman and former board member Maureen “Mo” Muir — from areas they had been elected to represent and drew boundaries around board members’ homes.

It also split communities into two or three voting sub-districts. Chang and Montes argued the map reduced the voting power of Asian and Latino Americans by reducing their population percentages in certain sub-districts.

Chang and Montes alleged that the redistricting constituted political gerrymandering and disenfranchised thousands of voters who would have lost their chance to vote in last year’s elections because of the new boundaries.

Attorneys for San Dieguito argued in court that the lawsuit contained numerous misstatements. Allman argued that state law doesn’t specify how much of an adjustment of voting boundaries is too much.

The county superintendent, however, had warned San Dieguito that the new map might violate state law, saying that redistricting is not meant to overhaul voting boundaries. The county board of education ended up taking over the process and drawing a new map for San Dieguito two months after the lawsuit was filed.

Even so, the plaintiffs continued with their lawsuit. But a superior court judge ruled last October that the bulk of the case was moot because the district had adopted the county’s new map, and he dismissed two of its causes of action.

The plaintiffs’ attorney Cory Briggs said Monday that Chang and Montes “are delighted” by the settlement and said the lawsuit helped stop what he called “Allman’s unconstitutional cabal.”

In an email, Allman said: “Paying off the plaintiff’s attorney for a case the judge has already dismissed is a waste of taxpayer resources. That money belongs to the students of San Dieguito.”