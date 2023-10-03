Solana Beach recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month, with 2023 theme ‘Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress’

The Solana Beach City Council issued a proclamation in commemoration of National Hispanic Heritage Month during its Sept. 27 meeting.

The month-long celebration began on Sept. 15, the anniversary that multiple Latin American countries gained their independence, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Costa Rica, and continues through Oct. 15.

This year’s theme is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America.”

Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said the theme “encourages us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable strides made by the Hispanic community in economics, politics and societal advancement.”

“The Latino community is a tapestry woven from the threads of resilience, creativity and the relentless pursuit of the American dream,” she added, reading the text of the proclamation. “Their contributions have left an indelible mark on every facet of American life, from art and music to business and politics.”

Latinos have shaped present-day Solana Beach for more than a century. In the 1920s, Mexican farmworkers established a community that came to be known as La Colonia de Eden Gardens, long before Solana Beach formally became a city. Some of the fourth- and fifth-generation descendants of the founding families still live in La Colonia.

Lisa Montes, a fourth-generation La Colonia resident, paid homage to the leaders who have contributed to the community over the years. One of them, Cipriana Gonzalez, advocated for the creation of La Colonia Community Park. The park today hosts the annual Dia de los Muertos celebration and a wide array of other offerings for local families.

“Every time I go to the park, I think about her and her advocacy, and how it was so important for the people of La Colonia and Solana Beach to have a park for children and families to enjoy,” Montes said.

Montes was also honored by U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, as constituent of the month for September to coincide with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Lisa is a descendent of the original Mexican families of La Colonia de Eden Gardens, and she has a passion for giving back to her community that was instilled in her by her ancestors,” Levin said in a statement for the congressional record. “I know she is making them proud today. Lisa devotes her time and effort to numerous local organizations dedicated to serving and empowering Latino and Latina students and the community at-large.”