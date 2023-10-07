Alabaster Jar Project celebrates 10 years of helping human trafficking victims

The Alabaster Jar Project celebrated its 10th anniversary of helping victims of human trafficking at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club on Oct. 5.

The North County nonprofit says it has served more than 400 human trafficking survivors since it launched. It’s anniversary celebration included cocktails, dancing, dinner and a silent auction.

“It was a passion of mine to start because I knew what it looked like”, said Susan Johnson, executive director and co-founder of the Alabaster Jar Project. “I had seen how individuals get caught into that dark web and the struggles of getting out of that.”

About 70% of the staff members at the Alabaster Jar Project are survivors, and the organization’s goal is to one day become entirely led by survivors. The cause is especially important in San Diego, which the FBI has identified as one of the human trafficking hotspots.

“I’d really like to open more housing and I’d like to open up more shelter space and resources,” Johnson said. “I’d really like to expand.”

Nate Alcorn, board president of the Alabaster Jar Project, said the organization started with emergency services and a lot of advocacy, which led to renting a home and providing long-term services and a safe home for women survivors.

“I think for anybody who runs a business or an organization or nonprofit, hitting 10 years is a good mile marker, because a lot of things don’t stay open past three to five years,” Alcorn said. “The life cycle of a business is usually short, so I think it says a lot about the staff and the work that’s gone into maintaining a healthy culture.”

He added that the nonprofit wants to prioritize slow, sustainable growth going forward.

“We realize that if we close our doors, the women are going to be affected,” Alcorn said. “We need to be the safe place and the stability.”

Another board member, Dana Brewer, said that the Alabaster Project is also working to raise awareness of human trafficking and what it looks like.

“Most people I talk to think that human trafficking is a situation that involves young girls, young men coming over the border, and that’s not the case,” she said, adding that it’s much more common among local children than people realize.

She continued, “We’re growing, we’re evolving, we’re getting the word out.”

For more information, visit www.alabasterjarproject.org/