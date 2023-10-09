New stoplight at Mercado Drive moving forward on Del Mar Heights

After years in the making and plenty of debate, a new traffic signal will be installed on Del Mar Heights Road and Mercado Drive.

Aiming to create a safer way to cross the busy street, the new traffic light at the intersection will include audible pedestrian signals and pedestrian countdown timers with a continental crosswalk and flashing beacons. The signal will offer drivers a protected left turn and the light would be green most of the time if there were no vehicles on Mercado.

While the construction timeline had the project initially slated to start this month, the city said residents will now be notified about the project starting in November. However, due to supply chain issues, it could be four to six months before residents see construction get moving.

For many years, the community has sought ways to calm traffic on Del Mar Heights Road and in many ways was divided. The Torrey Pines Planning Board twice voted against a proposed traffic light at the location, in 2004 and 2007, before finally approving it in 2019 in an 8-2 majority vote.

The latest effort was driven by a group of parents along Calais Drive, Mango Drive, Portofino Drive and other side streets to provide a safe walking route for their children to Del Mar Heights School.

Opinions were split on the need for a light with the main opposition being visibility issues with the sun glare on the hill leading up to the intersection and concerns that the light would increase traffic delays, divert cars into neighborhood streets and cause more accidents rather than prevent them. There were also questions about the necessity when there is only .2 miles between the Mango stoplight and the proposed Mercado stoplight.

Those who supported the project said increased speeds and traffic on Del Mar Heights have made it unsafe to cross without a light and for drivers, it is difficult to make a left through two lanes of oncoming traffic. Residents said they had witnessed numerous near misses and believed people would be safer crossing in a crosswalk with a light.

In 2021, a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision further west on Del Mar Heights near Durango Drive.

With its installation pending, the approved traffic signal continues to be divisive, with people sharing their opinions with District 1 Councilmember Joe LaCava’s office.

“The voices that we’re hearing are the people opposed but we’re also hearing, very quietly, the people that are in support,” LaCava said. “There is a lot of support for this.”

Greg Jabin, a Del Mar resident and member of the Torrey Pines Planning Board, has been one of the loudest voices, raising questions about both the city’s process and the community’s need.

San Diego City Council policy spells out the requirements for the installations of traffic signals. Per the policy it is the city’s responsibility to provide for traffic control at a level “which will result in the greatest degree of safety, and the most efficient flow of traffic with minimum delays within its financial ability to do so.”

The policy does not require a comprehensive traffic study, which some on the planning board said they were led to believe would happen before any signal was installed. Per the policy, only intersections meeting the minimum criteria (called warrants) should be considered for traffic signals.

The Mercado signal scored 30 points out of 100 per the Transportation Prioritization Scoring Sheet, judged on criteria like accidents, pedestrians and average daily traffic volumes, speed and special conditions. The accident history at the intersection was low, lower than average, however, the intersection scored points as its location improves livability due to its proximity to a school. Per its score, a light would reduce risk and provide some improvement.

Per the policy, a priority ranking system is used to impartially rank all qualifying intersections in the city. According to a document Jabin received through a public records request, other District 1 signals placed higher on a rankings list, including a signal at Boquita Drive that scored 34 points. The Mercado signal was not included on the list.

“Why is the city spending over $1.5 million on a traffic signal that hasn’t met the requirements of the city’s written policy?” Jabin questioned in an email. “Especially when at least half of the residents don’t want it and think it’s a serious safety risk.”

The price tag has also become a sticking point for Jabin as when the light was originally proposed it was estimated to cost $350,000.

LaCava said a lot of the cost increase is basic inflation—he noted anyone building or remodeling a home post-pandemic understands that construction costs have gotten very expensive. Additionally, he said the city is always looking at ways to improve how they do things, which also tends to make projects more expensive. The Mercado light includes features such as vehicle detectors, a traffic monitoring camera, ADA push buttons, emergency vehicle preemption and traffic signal wireless interconnect, communicating between Mango and Crest to make it as efficient as possible while providing safety for residents.

In his continued opposition, Jabin has also objected to funds being drawn from other projects he believes are more deserving, such as the Torrey Pines Road pedestrian hybrid beacon in La Jolla, at an intersection where a 70-year-old man was struck and fatally injured by a car in February 2022.

According to the La Jolla Light, in 2021 LaCava’s office requested that a portion of the money that had been designated for the $1.65 million La Jolla project’s fund be transferred to help pay for the design phase of the Mercado traffic signal.

According to the Light’s report, LaCava said the transfer of cash between projects “happens all the time” and he stood by the decision to proceed with the Heights signal. Despite the transfer, the Torrey Pines Road project approved in 2020 is being funded and delivered as promised, he said, expected to start construction in 2024.

Back in November 2019 LaCava was on the campaign trail for his city council seat and he attended the meeting when the planning board made the decision to approve the Mercado stoplight. He recalls a big turnout where he was able to hear all sides of how the community felt.

LaCava said that Del Mar Heights Road divides the community in half with a school on one side. With people’s interests in being able to safely cross the Heights, he said a traffic study was done in 2016 and the 2019 analysis found that the warrants do support a traffic signal.

“The city is very confident that, despite some allegations, the signal does meet city policy on traffic signals,” LaCava said. “If it had not qualified it would not be happening.”

