The dueling environmental reports behind Del Mar’s proposed 259-unit Seaside Ridge housing project

Renderings of Seaside Ridge, a proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar. It is on a nearly 7-acre site near Dog Beach.

Another proposed blufftop development in Del Mar, another set of dueling environmental reports from the applicant and an advocacy group opposed to large-scale projects on the site.

The applicants for Seaside Ridge, a 259-unit housing development, submitted a 261-page geotechnical report in March that analyzes the conditions of its proposed location on a three-parcel, 6.9-acre property site owned by Carol Lazier on the north bluff. It concluded that the site “can be developed as planned.”

A 47-page study funded by a local group called Friends of Del Mar North Bluff was released in July. It raises multiple red flags for constructing that large of a project on the property, but also acknowledges an extensive set of limitations in how it reached those conclusions.

A similar debate over the condition of the north bluff played out in the leadup to the March 2020 election, when Del Mar voters rejected a ballot measure for the Marisol hotel project on the same property.

Meanwhile, Seaside Ridge and the city of Del Mar are in a yearlong standoff over whether construction will proceed at all.

City Hall has rejected multiple applications, most recently on Sept. 26. But the applicant believes Seaside Ridge should be eligible to move forward as a by-right project, meaning it can override local zoning restrictions, because Del Mar did not have a certified housing element at the time Seaside Ridge applicants first submitted their application in October 2022.

One-third of the units at Seaside Ridge would be reserved for low- to moderate-income households, which the applicants say will help Del Mar meet its state-mandated goal of 113 new affordable housing units by 2029. City officials have pointed to their recently approved housing element, which has a plan to meet that goal without Seaside Ridge.

The Friends of Del Mar North Bluff study, completed by Evans, Colbaugh, and Associates, starts off by stating that the report “is not a ‘third party’ review for the purposes of approval or denial of the referenced plans; rather it presents our findings and opinions of perceived geotechnical engineering shortfalls with the referenced plans and reports.”

It mentions issues with the project’s setback line, the rate of bluff retreat, and sea level rise as some of the mitigating factors for building 259 units of housing.

“I’m picking at them, but that’s what we came to do,” E. David Colbaugh, president and engineer at ECA, said in an interview. “Not stir the pot, just bring up in my mind shortfalls, if you will.”

The end of the report includes a section on its limitations: “We have not performed any detailed site exploration, laboratory testing or stability analyses to substantiate any of the information presented in the referenced reports. The information and resulting conclusions presented above may change if additional information is provided for review.”

Colbaugh said he stood by the conclusions of the report, and didn’t think further investigation would change his mind.

“There’s just a multitude of things I would have some arguments against,” he said. “But then again, I’m not working for the developer.”

The ECA study’s methodology included two visits to the north bluff site by a group that included Adam Young, a researcher from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography. In response to an email asking for his comments on the north bluff and the discrepancies between the two studies, Young said: “Unfortunately, I have not read through all the documents yet.”

Darren Pudgil, a spokesperson for Seaside Ridge, has been quick to point out another shortcoming of the ECA study: It didn’t take the Seaside Ridge report from last March into account at all. Instead, it based its criticism on a report that had been completed five years ago for the Marisol project.

The Seaside Ridge report completed this year, by Geocon Incorporated, included bluff measurements, soil samples, slope stability studies and a third-party review.

“We have studied the North Bluff extensively and can say confidently that Seaside Ridge, as designed, adheres to the development codes and coastal development guidelines and does not pose a threat to the public or its residents,” Pudgil said in a statement. “The design sufficiently accounts for up to seven feet of sea level rise, historic and projected bluff erosion, and the sea caves present on the property.”