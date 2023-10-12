San Diego poised to spend nearly $12 million on police smart streetlight surveillance network

Smart streetlights like this one will be among a network of 500 cameras equipped with license plate readers to be put in use across San Diego.

San Diego is poised to spend nearly $12 million on a network of police smart streetlight cameras over the next five years after the city’s Public Safety Committee voted to advance a contract for the plan to the City Council.

The network of 500 cameras, equipped with license plate reader technology, are to be put in use across San Diego, with two locations proposed inside La Jolla, both near the La Jolla Parkway/Torrey Pines Road intersection known as “The Throat.” Another is planned for La Jolla Village Drive near Westfield UTC mall.

Police officials — who have touted the technology as a crime-fighting tool and a force multiplier — say the cameras will be in public places where there is no expectation of privacy. They will not be monitored in real time; instead, investigators will access the network after serious crimes or incidents occur, police have said.

The camera network has prompted fierce pushback from privacy and community advocates who contend the cameras would be invasive, the policies governing the technology’s use don’t do enough to safeguard privacy, and funding for the project would be better spent on other public safety initiatives.

Despite the concerns, the City Council approved the technology’s use in August, and the Police Department began work on a contract with Ubicquia, the company providing the cameras. A second company, Flock, will provide the license plate reader technology and be a sort of subcontractor in the agreement, police officials said.

If council members approve the $11.66 million contract, San Diego will spend about $3.5 million in fiscal 2024 on hardware, software, connectivity, installation and maintenance and $100,000 to replace the LED lights. The network will cost about $2 million annually over the remaining four fiscal years.

Three council members on the Public Safety Committee voted Oct. 6 to move the contract forward without making a recommendation to the full council on whether it should be approved. Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe was absent.

“I do understand the use for this technology and how important it can be as a force multiplier for a very strapped police force,” committee Chairwoman Marni von Wilpert said. “At the same time, we’re here because we want transparency. We want the public to know what the contract says. And we have to make sure it’s used professionally, responsibly.”

Some speakers were worried that the contract doesn’t do enough to safeguard the data collected. Others questioned why, after spending so much money, the city wouldn’t own the cameras outright and would be forbidden from relocating or making modifications to the technology.

“San Diegans deserve better than vague and meaningless contracts that give our information up to profiting tech companies that fail to protect our rights,” said Homayra Yusufi, interim executive director of the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans. The nonprofit is a member of the Transparent and Responsible Use of Surveillance Technology San Diego coalition, or TRUST SD. “If a contract cannot be offered that protects ... the values of responsible use and transparency, then we really have to look at Ubicquia and Flock and ask ‘Is this achieving our goals?’

“We’re here to tell you that it is not.”

Council members also had questions about the technology and the contract, including about some of the artificial intelligence functions of the cameras, how Flock and Ubicquia will ensure that city data is properly erased and whether data could be subpoenaed directly from the companies, circumventing protections San Diego has put in place.

Police officials and representatives of Ubiquia and Flock responded to many of those concerns.

San Diego police acting Capt. Charles Lara said the department chose not to own the devices — which would be more costly — to avoid being saddled with the cameras should the city decide later to discontinue the program.

Regarding listening devices included in the cameras and AI capabilities that can be used to analyze things such as traffic flow and bicycle safety, Lara and company representatives said those functions will be inoperable since that’s not how the department plans to use the network.

City and company officials said several times that the data collected will be owned by San Diego and be purged regularly. All data collected by the cameras will be overwritten every 13 days and license plate data every 30 days. Representatives of Flock and Ubicquia said that because they don’t own the data, other agencies cannot subpoena them for what’s collected.

“Any entity that issued a subpoena to Flock we would direct them to the data owner, which would be the city of San Diego,” said Jesse Mund, a major-account manager for the company.

Several speakers asked committee members to hold off on sending the agreement to the City Council until the Privacy Advisory Board, a volunteer oversight group created by San Diego’s new surveillance law, had reviewed the specifics.

Von Wilpert has asked Privacy Board members to review the contract at their meeting Thursday, Oct. 26, so they can provide feedback and recommendations before the City Council votes. ◆