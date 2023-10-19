San Diego moves to crack down on cars left in street parking spots for more than three days

San Diego is planning a crackdown on cars and trucks left parked on the street for more than 72 hours, which for many years has been the No. 1 complaint the city gets from residents.

While it’s against state law and city code to leave a vehicle in the same spot for more than three days, San Diego officials say they struggle to enforce the rule because some people simply move their vehicle a short distance to avoid a ticket.

The city’s action would amend the municipal code to require people to move their vehicle at least a half-mile to restart the 72-hour clock — up sharply from the tenth of a mile now required.

“People get a citation and then they move it like three feet or something, and they get away with it under the old law,” Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell said.

The City Council’s Public Safety Committee unanimously approved the change Oct. 18.

The move comes nearly two years after Mayor Todd Gloria doubled the number of Police Department code compliance officers devoted to enforcing the rule from six to 12 and bought a half-dozen new enforcement vehicles for the new officers to use.

So far this year, there have been 37,231 complaints about the 72-hour rule — formally called the abandoned car rule — on the city’s Get It Done app. That’s more than 128 per day.

Catherine Douglass, a La Jolla community leader, questioned why the city can’t immediately impound vehicles that are damaged or blocking access since those things are illegal regardless of the 72-hour rule.

Police officials said they still prefer to give people 72 hours in case they are dealing with a true emergency and must figure out how to get the vehicle removed.

Abandoned cars are a big issue in San Diego’s more residential and suburban neighborhoods because the lack of parking meters and no-parking zones means there is infrequent parking enforcement there.

Many residents get frustrated when a car or truck they don’t own is parked in front of their home for several days without being moved.

Residents can’t complain about a vehicle unless it’s been in the same spot for at least three days. Once a resident does complain, police issue a warning and must wait three more days to tow the vehicle if it doesn’t get moved by then. Residents often express frustration that the rule essentially allows people to monopolize an on-street parking space for six days.

Aides to Gloria said the rule change would reduce parking scarcity, free up spaces for businesses in some areas and make neighborhoods more attractive and safer — especially for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Illegally parked vehicles often block sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks and put pedestrians, cyclists and motorists at risk,” said Khota Zaiser, Gloria’s deputy director of community engagement. “These violations impact the livability of our neighborhoods by decreasing quality of life, increasing visual clutter and creating inconveniences for residents.”

Some critics said the crackdown is ill-timed because the city is removing on-street parking spaces in some areas to install bike lanes. Others said it could disproportionately impact low-income people who live in places that lack a garage or driveway.

City officials said the one-tenth-of-a-mile rule is outdated, noting that it was enacted in 1985 when officers could peer inside a window and record a vehicle’s mileage off the odometer. The change also would bring the city in line with San Diego County, which already uses a half-mile.

Citations for abandoned-vehicle violations are $53.50, but people typically pay much more because the citations are almost always combined with towing charges.

In addition to using the Get It Done app, people can report abandoned vehicles by calling (619) 531-2000 or (858) 495-7856. ◆