Del Mar council member rebuked over rail opinions and calling SANDAG ‘a lying and fraudulent organization’

Throughout his first term on the Del Mar City Council, Dan Quirk has repeatedly received pushback — including from his own City Hall — for some of the statements he’s made in opposition to any continued investments in rail.

Quirk’s latest comments included an interview with KUSI earlier this month in which he called into question the rationale for a long-awaited project to move the train tracks off the eroding Del Mar bluff and into an inland tunnel. An agenda report from two council members also cited mass emails Quirk sent to residents that, in their opinion, conflated his positions with the city’s.

During an Oct. 16 City Council meeting, Quirk also said the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is “a lying and fraudulent organization.”

Moments later, the city’s other four council members voted to send a letter to the SANDAG Board of Directors that will specify that the city has not yet endorsed a rail realignment option (but supports SANDAG’s continued outreach), has not advocated for the rail to be discontinued, and has not accused SANDAG of fraud.

The city of Del Mar has been on record for years in support of the project, which is led by SANDAG.

“I view this effort as an attempt to silence me because I have a position that’s well-informed, fact-based, and very different from the party line of council members here as well as SANDAG,” said Quirk, the city’s deputy mayor. “I believe that they are a lying and fraudulent organization.”

Quirk accused SANDAG of exaggerating the number of freight train trips, as well as the overall usage of the rail corridor. He has long advocated for a bigger investment in autonomous vehicles.

Quirk was the lone vote against sending the letter.

“He cannot call SANDAG fraudulent,” Del Mar City Councilmember Dave Druker said. “That’s a specifically legal term that you can’t use. And if you’re going to say that they’re lying, then you better be able to prove-”

“I just did,” Quirk interjected.

“You have not,” Druker said. “You held up a piece of paper.”

It wasn’t the first time Quirk has been called out at Del Mar City Hall for his comments on the rail.

In January 2022, the executive director of the North County Transit District accused Quirk of spreading “a significant amount of misinformation,” including that NCTD had provided “an illegal gift of public funds” to freight carrier BNSF Railway.

A few months later, Quirk gave a presentation to the NCTD Board of Directors that questioned whether the agency should continue the Coaster rail line, based on relatively low ridership numbers. (Quirk represented Del Mar on the NCTD board at the time, but has since been replaced.) Weeks later, in May 2022, Del Mar council members decided to send a letter to NCTD to clarify that the city did not support the discontinuation of any rail line, nor did they back Quirk’s call to replace the rail corridor with a public trail.

“We have a right to speak our opinion,” Del Mar City Councilmember Dwight Worden said during the Oct. 16 meeting. “None of us are trying to stop that. But if you’re speaking your opinion and it doesn’t jive with the city’s position, then it’s really important that we all acknowledge that.”