Education Matters: County to decide on SOUL renewal

The future of the School of Universal Learning (SOUL) Charter School is in the hands of the San Diego County Board of Education, as board members meet Feb. 6 to consider SOUL’s request to renew its charter.

Because SOUL chose to operate within the boundaries of the San Dieguito Union High School District, SOUL first approached SDUHSD in 2016 for authorization which was denied.

SOUL then petitioned the county for a five-year authorization in early 2017. The county denied five years but gave the school two years. SOUL is now asking for a three-year extension.

In her presentation to the county board Jan. 9, SOUL Executive Director Marisa Fogelman said, “One might have thought given the two-year limited charter term awarded, we wouldn’t have much to show for ourselves.”

However, in only 14 months, the school has had considerable accomplishments, she said.

English department head Corey MacGorman said students are given the NWEA MAP exam three times a year, and the results show “outstanding academic growth.”

MAP, which stands for Measures of Academic Progress, is an online assessment aligned to Common Core state standards.

Fogelman said a highly anticipated WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges) accreditation is expected in February.

Students with disabilities who didn’t feel traditional schools met their needs are also being successfully served, she said.

Enrollment has increased by 167 percent, she said, opening in 2017 with 36 students and in 2018 with 96. The school began serving two grades and has now expanded to grades 7-10, with the intention of adding 11th grade and 12th grade in the next two years.

Wendy Kaveney, SOUL’s Director of Operations, told the board that SOUL’s conservative estimate for enrollment growth is 50 percent each year, growing from 110 currently to 165 for 2019-2020.

Of those 165 students, about 66 percent will come from the San Dieguito district and the remainder from other districts.

Adequate funding has also been addressed, Fogelman told the county board, saying, “Parents have taken great ownership” and raised $85,000 in two months. Combined with additional funding, she said the school has enough money to ensure a year in reserves.

She said strategic partnerships have been secured “that enhance our curriculum” and have made SOUL a place where “students feel empowered to fail and learn from the experience.”

Because the founders recognize the need for students entering the work force to develop strong collaboration, communication, teamwork and critical thinking skills, project-based learning is integrated into all areas of academics, which include English and language arts, history, science, math and electives.

Project-based learning is a primary feature of the SOUL curriculum, and all academic learning is consistent with California state standards.

In addition, Fogelman said SOUL offers a strong focus on social and emotional intelligence and described her school’s mission for students as a place where they learn “to know who they are, discover their passions and purpose, and thrive holistically.”

The school’s program includes educating the whole child: mentally, socially, emotionally, physically and personally.

At the school, a poster features the five stages of focus: holistic, academic, entrepreneurship, conscious and intentional (culture), and family and connection.

Grace, a 10th-grade SOUL student, said, “The culture at SOUL is my favorite part. It makes us all feel like a family.”

Testimonials

SOUL parent Julie Anderson, whose daughter attended SOUL last year and this year, intends to enroll her again next year.

“They have provided everything they have promised me at that first parent meeting, and more,” she said.

Anderson, who lives in south Carlsbad in the San Dieguito district, said families should have options for public education.

Another SOUL parent, Patti Riley, said SOUL is not simply an alternative for those who feel traditional schools don’t work, and that any student can benefit.

“It’s very innovative,” she said. “It’s a great vision and a great idea whose time has come.”

She said her daughter has flourished from both the integrated social and emotional learning (SEL) component, as well as project-based learning which she called “the new frontier.”

“The embedded SEL program is aligned with current research for success in college, the work force and life, by recognizing the linkage between SEL and cognitive and academic development,” Riley said in an email.

Project-based learning at SOUL allows them to work on much more relevant topics, she said, noting that her daughter “is digging a lot deeper than she would at one of the local high schools.”

San Diego Workforce Partnership CEO Peter Callstrom, Riley’s husband, spoke at the county board meeting, saying, “Of course San Dieguito has an excellent reputation, but we needed a different option.”

He said he and his wife “have been committed to finding the right fit for our daughter, and SOUL has been that fit. At SOUL [daughter] has thrived not just academically but in confidence, great personal responsibility, emotional growth, and anxiety management. This is the result of the passion of the directors and teachers whose mission is to educate the whole child.”

Riley and Callstrom, who live in Carmel Valley, said their daughter will continue at SOUL next year.

Other speakers

An overflow crowd at the Jan. 9 county school board meeting heard from a number of speakers, one of whom was 10th-grade SOUL student Grace who said she felt alienated at her previous school, “and now I know it was because of lack of connection, of closed mindsets.”

The whole-child program at SOUL known as Integra “has created a judgment-free safe space and ensures that everyone is able to speak about how they really feel and what is going on in their lives,” Grace said. “Integra has taught me to understand my feelings and actions.”

“I have been able to bring these lessons outside of school and help my family and friends through difficult times,” she said.

Grace said she was “beyond grateful” for SOUL and Integra. “I wish more people had this opportunity.”

Eighth-grade student Ella said SOUL has given her back her love of learning. She said the project-based learning at SOUL “is not only teaching us important academics, but teamwork and problem-solving skills as well as perseverance and grit.”

In her words, it’s teaching “how to handle setbacks and keep moving forward.”

“Most of the projects at SOUL are self-directed which is an essential skill to have in life,” Ella said.