Best of two worlds: aromatherapy massage

Aromatherapy massage combines the unique properties of essential oils with massage to fully relax the mind and body. During an aromatherapy massage, not only are the muscles and soft tissues relaxed through manipulation, but the brain and nervous system is impacted in a positive manner as the scent of the essential oil is breathed in and absorbed by the body.

Essential oils, known for their positive effects on physical health and mood, each have different properties. These unique oils can reduce stress, promote circulation, reduce muscle, joint pain and swelling and aid the body in healing after injuries. The use of essential oils in massage often is used for anxiety, depression, insomnia, menstrual pain, a feeling of well-being and support, and symptoms of dementia. The areas in the brain responsible for scent, emotion, and memory are closely related. Certain scents can trigger positive memories and feelings, which can contribute to improved emotions. A good example is that many people feel their body relax when they smell the scent of lavender.

Both single fragrance and blended composition oils are used effectively with deep tissue massage.

Stressed out? Trouble sleeping?

Lavender is a fresh, floral, sweet aroma that is known for its calming and sedative properties. This popular oil helps with stress, anxiety, agitation, allergies, asthma, depression and migraines. Marjoram and frankincense also are known to help with relaxation.Ylang ylang has a sweet, exotic floral smell that has sensual, uplifting and relaxing properties.Jasmine has a warm, floral and rich aroma that is calming and sensual.

Headache? Mentally tired?

Because marjoram encourages the body to relax, it can be used for muscle spasms, bruises, sore muscles and headaches. A blend of lavender, chamomile and peppermint has a similar effect and can ease headaches and the feeling of brain fog when your mind is tired and overworked.

Sore muscles?

Peppermint, ginger and cardamom are known to lessen symptoms associated with sore muscles. Eucalyptus, balsam fir and rosemary help with sore muscles, too. At Massage Concepts, the Lotus Touch® Essential Oil Blend Muscle and Joint is a blend of Indian basil, Himalayan cedarwood and Black Spruce used to increase blood flow, relieve sore muscles and joints and to soothe and relax. This blend works wonderfully with the sports and therapeutic massage.

Feeling blah?

Grapefruit essential oil has calming and sedative properties with an aroma that is energizing and simply just wonderful. Orange essential oil is often used to improve mood.

Under the weather?

Peppermint essential oil invigorates the mind and body, and its cooling properties can soothe the discomfort from colds and allergies. Consider the fresh, sweet and woody aroma of the Lotus Touch® Essential Oil Allergy Blend with a massage to combat feeling run down from a head cold or seasonal allergies.