Foot reflexology promotes healing and feeling great

The ancient Chinese art of foot reflexology applies to areas of the foot that correspond to the energy of specific organs and body parts to promote healing and release energy blockages.

Foot reflexology can boost the immune system, increase circulation, cleanse toxins from the body and balance energy.

By applying pressure to points in the foot, called reflex areas, a reflexologist removes energy blockages and promotes health in the corresponding body area. Pressure on the reflex points opens the channels to the improve balance in the nervous system. Endorphins, hormones that help us feel good, are stimulated. The result is a reduction in pain and stress.

Those who suffer from tension headaches and migraines, stress and anxiety, digestive disorders, arthritis, insomnia, hormone imbalances, digestive issues, back pain and multiple sclerosis have reported relief from the integration of foot reflexology into their wellness plan. Studies also have shown that reflexology provides relief from surgical pain, especially for cancer patients.

In reflexology, the following areas of the foot correspond with the area of the body.

Tips of the toes: headBall of the foot: heart and chestArch of the foot: liver, pancreas and kidneysHeel: low back and intestines

While a foot massage may feel the same as a reflexology treatment, it is not. A massage therapist giving a foot massage manipulates muscles and other soft tissues to improve circulation, relieve pain and heal injuries or to promote relaxation.

In reflexology, brisk movements and massage may be used to warm the hands and feet. Finger or thumb pressure is then applied to the foot using reflexology techniques. The therapist will rub, press and squeeze points on each foot. Kneading the soft and fleshy ball of the foot, pulling on the toes, tracing around the heel and pushing deep into the arch.

Most people find reflexology to be very relaxing. However, some areas that the reflexologist manipulates might be sore or tender. If you are ticklish, reflexology movements should not stimulate that response because firm pressure is applied to the feet.

If you have foot ulcers, a recent injury, a foot or ankle wound, gout, or a cardiovascular condition, ask your doctor if reflexology is right for you. Reflexology might not be appropriate for people with diabetes, osteoarthritis (affecting the ankle or foot), circulatory problems, active infections, gallstones, kidney stones, or certain types of cancer. Consult a doctor first if you have foot problems, an injury, a blood vessel disease associated with clots or varicose veins. Reflexology is not recommended for pregnant women.

