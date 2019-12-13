AutoMatters & More: Carnival returns to the Port of San Diego – Our Window to the World

Those who have not yet had the pleasure of taking a cruise might be excused for thinking that cruises are boring. I know that’s what I thought before I took my first cruise, but that could not be further from the truth. While it has been several years since I took my last cruise, I still remember them well.

Today’s cruise ships are truly floating luxury hotels. On board they typically offer a variety of activities and entertainment, ranging from world-class stage shows, informative classes and lectures, shopping and friendly competitions that promote interaction and light-hearted rivalry among the passengers, while others simply relax and soak up the sun poolside.

It seems as if fabulous dining opportunities are presented non-stop, from early in the morning to late at night. Fortunately, the large cruise ships offer plenty of room to walk off the calories.

Advertisement

Plaque presentation by Garry Bonelli to Captain Alessandro Galotto

(Jan Wagner)

The ships sail to a variety of interesting ports of call, where the passengers can take shore excursions or simply explore on their own. Afterwards they return to their ships to eat, be entertained and rest up for the next day’s adventure.

For far too long – seven years – Carnival Cruise Lines has not had regular sailings from the Port of San Diego. That situation changed recently with the arrival of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship, its inaugural visit.



Advertisement

To celebrate its arrival, and the Carnival Cruise Line’s return to regular service at the Port of San Diego, a traditional plaque exchange ceremony was held on board the vessel. Shortly thereafter, a live mariachi band and the ship’s crew welcomed aboard 2,360 passengers on this, a sold-out sailing that would soon be making its way south, along the coast of Mexico.

After the ceremony, we were given a tour around the ship.

Aboard the spectacular Carnival Miracle (Jan Wagner)

I wish that I could have remained on board but the crew kept a pretty close eye on us, making it impossible to stow away. It should not come as a surprise to you if you find me covering a cruise in the hopefully not-too-distant future. I am more than ready to go again! However, for now, it was time to leave.

The already visitor- and resident-friendly Port of San Diego is undergoing a massive, multi-year redevelopment project. In addition to the floating museums, tour boats and restaurants, there are public spaces – with more to come. I discovered that on Sundays there is a marvelous STREET FOOD MARKET located directly across the street from where they cruise ships dock, at the corner of Harbor and Broadway.

On Sundays a carefully selected variety of food vendors – the best of their respective specialties, based on popularity – prepare a variety of delicious offerings. I was hungry so I tried two.

Advertisement

Seafood paella from Viva Paella

(Jan Wagner)

The first was a traditional Spanish seafood paella prepared fresh in small batches by Antonio Delgado at Viva Paella. Long ago, at the end of each week, the leftovers were cooked up in what they called paella. Of course, this paella was fresh and delicious.

I discovered Paella a few years ago while covering a re-enactment of Cabrillo’s landing in what is now San Diego. The House of Spain had made up a huge pan of delicious paella, and I was hooked. Now I always make sure to stop by the House of Spain in Balboa Park where, at the annual December Nights event, they make paella. Thanks to Viva Paella, I need no longer wait for special occasions to enjoy delicious paella.

Pad thai from The Pad Thai Stand (Jan Wagner)

After I walked around a bit and worked off some of that paella, I stopped by to watch the cooking taking place at The Pad Thai Stand. The chef explained that pad thai is basically a pan-fried noodle with a tamarind sauce, but that the flavors vary greatly depending upon the place in Thailand where it originated. One style of pad thai that he prepares originates from Central Bangkok. It is the most common style of pad thai, and is found from coast to coast in the U.S. Also prepared there is a curry or peanut sauce pad thai from the Northern Region. Pad Thai from the South has lime roasted coconuts, roasted shallots and roasted chili peppers. I prefer sweet rather than spicy flavors. The Pad Thai that he prepared for me was absolutely delicious.

To see additional photos, visit www.drivetribe.com, click on the magnifying glass, select “POSTS” and enter “AutoMatters & More #619” in their search bar. Please send your comments to AutoMatters@gmail.com.

Copyright © 2019 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #619

