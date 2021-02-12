AutoMatters & More: Revealed — autonomous and affordable 2021 Eufy G30 Hybrid

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid is a new, state-of-the-art, autonomous and affordable, robotic vacuum cleaner and mop hybrid. Using it is so much fun that I actually turned off the T.V. to watch it work. Who would have thought that cleaning your home could actually be fun and something to look forward to doing?

I’ve been reviewing and using Anker Innovations products for years. A few weeks ago I reviewed several of their power products, including the tennis ball-sized and versatile “PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip,” in AutoMatters & More #672: https://drivetribe.com/p/essential-covid-protection-for-SE2HflFXRwef_TFy4snSTw?iid=IZt-k0AfTkiDx_Q3_B9GnQ

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid on its charging base

(Jan Wagner)

Every Anker consumer electronics product that I’ve reviewed (and then continued to use thereafter) has been of high quality and innovative, so when I learned late last year that they were about to introduce a new, high-tech robotic vacuum cleaner, I asked them to send me a sample for review. I am so glad that I did.

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid is like an autonomous vehicle for your home. You can schedule automatic cleaning or simply place it in the area that you’d like the carpets vacuumed or the floor mopped, turn it on and away it goes. It is fascinating to watch as it methodically cleans back and forth, and around objects in its path. It has sensors that tell it to automatically slow down as it gets close to walls and furniture, so as to not damage anything. I especially enjoyed having it clean under a bed, as it disappeared under the dust ruffle – thanks to its low-to-the-ground body that is only 2.85 inches tall. It was also fun to put it into a large, L-shaped coat and storage closet under the stairs that may not have been vacuumed in years! I closed the door and let it do its thing. When it was finished, it even told me so. How cool is that?

Effective vacuuming

(Jan Wagner)

Unlike every other vacuum cleaner that I’ve ever used, this one is actually quiet. It has several levels of suction that you can choose from, or simply select the BoostIQ Technology mode and the Eufy RoboVac G30 will automatically increase suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed.

There is a logical plan to its cleaning pattern, as it moves with care across hard flooring and carpets alike, using “refined Gyro-navigation” with an “all-new Path Tracking Sensor.”

If its rechargeable battery runs low (that has not happened to me yet), it will stop cleaning and return to its charging base. When it has recharged to 80%, “it will resume cleaning in the area at which it stopped.”

The EufyHome app

(Jan Wagner)

While you do not have to use it, you will nevertheless want to download and use the free EufyHome app. It provides you with a way to easily get all sorts of useful information about the progress and status of your RoboVac G30 Hybrid, as well as enable you to send it commands from your cell phone. The app can give you statistics about its cleaning history, display maps of the rooms its cleaned and show you where it is. You may use the app to tell it to return to its charging base at any time.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid can also be controlled with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.

I should not have been shocked — but I was — that it vacuumed up so much stuff in its easy-to-empty bin. I’ve been home since March, due to COVID, and I have barely done any vacuuming.

What’s in the box?

(Jan Wagner)

It comes with everything you will need: the RoboVac G30 Hybrid, charging base and AC Power adapter; two side brushes, an additional unibody filter, cleaning tool, water tank, washable and disposable washing cloths, a waterproof pad, full documentation and more. If there are places that you do not want it to go, a 6-1/2-foot roll of boundary strip material is included.

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid is best suited for hardwood, tile, laminate floors and medium pile carpets. As you would do when using a conventional vacuum cleaner, move cables out of the way to avoid tangling.

For more information about, and to order, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid, the full line of Eufy RoboVacs, security and lighting products, and more, visit us.eufylife.com/collections/robovac

Copyright © 2021 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #678