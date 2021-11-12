AutoMatters & More: Feel like you are in the movies: Fleet IMAX dome + ReadiMask: a comfy N95

A Movie Experience like no other

A major advantage of seeing feature films on the big screen, as opposed to on TV, is the immersive experience. Typical movie theater screens, while certainly very large, are flat. It is easy to remove yourself somewhat from the experience whenever you notice the walls of the theater beside you.

Imax sign (Jan Wagner)

Recently the Fleet Science Center, in San Diego’s beautiful Balboa Park, replaced their IMAX projection system with a next-generation, state-of-the-art “IMAX with Laser” system that utilizes laser technology, enabling them to show IMAX feature films (as well as continuing to show documentary films, educational experiences and planetarium shows) in their gigantic, wrap-around, Heikoff Giant Dome Theater. This visual capability is coupled with precise, powerful surround sound for an entertainment experience that is second to none.

“’IMAX with Laser’ has been designed from the ground up exclusively for IMAX dome screens. The experience is set apart by its 4K laser projection system, featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver crystal clear IMAX laser projection, increased resolution, deeper contrast and the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The new experience also features Next-Generation IMAX precision sound with six unique side and overhead channels delivering greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion.”

Fleet Science Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park



(Jan Wagner)

So, what will this do for your movie experience? I watched the new feature films “Dune” and “The Eternals” here. Imagine yourself surrounded by the movie, whether you look side-to-side, or up and down, accompanied by surround sound. I felt like I was really there, in the movie. It is like Sensurround times two. Do you remember seeing movies in “Sensurround” on curved screens, and with an enhanced bass sound system? That immersive process has been around since the 1970s. This “IMAX with Laser” system is better.

For more information visit https://www.fleetscience.org/shows

ReadiMask: The Strapless N95 Mask that Seals

Since March of 2020, wearing a face mask has become an important part of our defense against COVID-19. N95 respirators (commonly known as face masks) offer very effective protection but they were in very short supply.

Over time, the supply of N95 respirators has begun to catch up with the demand. Recently I saw a variety of N95 respirators offered for sale at my local Home Depot.

ReadiMask

(Photo courtesy of Global Safety First, LLC (GSF)

However, not all N95 respirators are the same. Yes, they all have to meet certain NIOSH standards, but the way various masks meet those standards varies widely. Compounding the challenge is that some of us — myself included — wear prescription eyeglasses.

Two brands of N95 masks that I’ve worn over the past months are dome-shaped and somewhat rigid. When I wear one, typically my eyeglasses fog up. This is because warm, moist air rises and leaks out of the top of the mask, fogging my glasses. The only way that I am able to, at least temporarily, overcome this serious problem is to wipe my glasses with an anti-fog lens cloth. This works for a while but eventually the glasses need to be cleaned — necessitating re-application of the anti-fog treatment. Also, if worn long enough, eventually a layer of rain-like moisture forms on the treated lenses — again necessitating that the lenses be cleaned and the anti-fog reapplied.

ReadiMask is a more comfortable, very light weight, affordable, NIOSH-approved N95 mask that does a better job sealing the top of the mask. Furthermore, it is flat for more convenient storage.

ReadiMask

(Photo courtesy of Global Safety First, LLC (GSF)

As the website tells us, the U.S.-made ReadiMask “protects against airborne particles.” Instead of using straps, like other N95 masks do, ReadiMask “seals to your face using a hypoallergenic medical adhesive at the perimeter of the mask,” creating “a tight seal that enables the filter … to provide substantial protection.”

It is important that you begin with a clean face. They recommend “wiping the sweat off your face before donning the mask” and for “perpetually sweaty individuals, consider trying a skin prep such as Smith & Nephew’s Skin-Prep.” “Like any mask, beards allow air to leak in when hair prevents a tight seal to the skin. OSHA also requires wearers to be cleanly shaven.”

For more information about ReadiMask visit readimask.com.

