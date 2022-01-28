AutoMatters & More: OMEGA MART — Park your ride & shop inside

OMEGA MART is what you might mistakenly assume is the typical shopping center’s anchor store — except that Area 15 is anything but a typical shopping center, and OMEGA MART is anything but a typical store.

On its Home Page, MEOW WOLF teases visitors with this brief introduction to what you will discover inside OMEGA MART, “The Must-See Immersive Art Experience in Las Vegas For All Ages.” “Astonishing. Unpredictable. Mind-bending. Featuring jaw-dropping work from international and local artists, Omega Mart is an experience in imagination and immersive storytelling.” “Discover secret portals or simply soak up the innovative art as you venture beyond an interactive supermarket into parts unknown. You have no idea what’s in-store for you!”

Watch the one-minute introductory video at: https://meowwolf.com/visit/las-vegas.

One of several portals leading to Dramcorp & the Factory

(Jan Wagner)

OMEGA MART is located in a large, anonymous-looking building that you would find in a typical urban industrial park. However, as you get close to it things begin to look anything but typical. After you park, as you walk toward the entrance, you will first pass through an interesting art installation. Flanking the entrance are parked two rather unusual vehicles, each a unique work of automotive art — just what someone might drive to go shopping here. I think I saw one of them at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas one year. I’ll bet that valets would love to get behind the wheel of one of these!

Inside Area 15, you will be greeting by a number of intriguing storefronts, but you will want to go in a bit and look to your left, where you will see the entrance to OMEGA MART.

Mind-blowing art installations

(Jan Wagner)

As you will see, this place is far, far more than just a wild and crazy grocery store (which it most certainly is). This is where you will begin your adventure. Be sure to pick up your OMEGA MART OMEGA ACCESS CARD — which is included in your experience. You will scan that card (“BOOP HERE”) at various stations to unlock additional information.

As amazing and mind-blowing as OMEGA MART is, the store is just the jumping off part for the rest of the massive interactive experience/art installation that you will discover. In the video, you will have seen that a customer opened up a door to a refrigerated case full of an OMEGA MART bottled beverages (yes, you can purchase these and more in OMEGA MART), and then walked through a secret portal — one of several — into the mind-blowing, multi-story world of art, adventure and Dramcorp corporate intrigue behind the scenes.

Study and solve the mysteries of Dramcorp

(Jan Wagner)

Inside, sit down at one of the computer workstations and carefully study the highly detailed, confidential documents of Dramcorp — including HR files. Try to solve its mysteries behind the scenes of OMEGA MART.

Challenge yourself at the interactive activities in the Factory, where you will learn from Dramcorp’s legal counsel that there are serious environmental concerns: “There’s runoff leaking out of it pretty much all the time. … I have reason to believe that Dramcorp acquired the land that the Factory is on illegally.”

Take a thrilling ride down a multi-story slide. Visit the Seven Monolith Village (est. 1931): “When the black clouds took everything… We fled together. We heard a voice. Telling us there were no banks or foremen beyond the portal. A voice so powerful that even the old priestess agreed to help us.”

Plan on spending at least an entire day there. Without realizing it until I began to wonder why I was getting so tired and hungry on my visit, I had spent a whopping 8-1/2 hours there and was nowhere near done exploring everything, and participating in the truly interactive and mind-bending activities.

Ride a gigantic slide



(Jan Wagner)

OMEGA MART is a Las Vegas entertainment venue unlike any other. General Admission ranges from $49 to $55, with discounts for children, seniors and the military. To learn more, and to make reservations and purchase tickets, visit the MEOW WOLF website at: https://meowwolf.com/visit/las-vegas

MEOW WOLF also has a much larger, and very different, interactive art exhibition called Convergence Station, with 70+ unique installations, rooms and portals located within a four-story building in Denver, Colorado. Check it out at: https://meowwolf.com/visit/denver

To see the most photos and the latest text, and to explore a wide variety of content dating back to 2002, visit AutoMatters & More at AutoMatters.net. On the Home Page, search by title or topic, or click on the blue ‘years’ boxes.

Copyright © 2022 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #726r2