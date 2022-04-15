AutoMatters & More: Lowriders at Goodguys Del Mar Nationals plus ‘Secrets of Dumbledore’ food truck by the beach

Lowriders at Goodguys 2022 Del Mar Nationals

Even though they are not specifically highlighted in their own category in the GOODGUYS 2022 yearbook, “The Year in Photos,” lowriders had a huge presence at this year’s Goodguys Del Mar Nationals — “America’s Favorite Car Show.” In addition to lowriders and the Goodguys Autocross (see photos and an exciting video at https://bit.ly/3KRtI5I ), this show also featured American muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles, numerous vendors and exhibitors, a swap meet, a “Cars 4 Sale Corral,” a model and pedal car show, live entertainment, the “Goodguys Nitro Thunderfest,” a “Burn-out Competition,” the “Kids Model Car Make n’ Take” (free), “All-American Sunday” (for all years) and, at the end of the three-day weekend, a long procession of amazing vehicles for photos and the presentation of awards.

Red Chevrolet Lowrider (Jan Wagner)

Lowriders — a phenomenon that has gone global — represents a large and important part of California car culture. The look of a lowrider (cars and trucks) — lowered and with their characteristically small whitewall tires mounted on knock-off wire wheels — is unmistakably distinctive, both visually and mechanically. Active, articulating, hydraulic or air pressure operated suspensions raise and lower the corners, and some cars even hop — lifting all four wheels off of the ground! Their creators’ attention to highly detailed customizations almost defy belief, with expansive, finely engraved chrome — inside and out, including in the engine compartment; colorful, highly detailed, patterned and pinstriped paintwork – often in wild colors; extremely customized interiors with crushed velvet upholstery; and more. You really have to see them. Mere words are not enough.

Favorite cars for conversion to lowriders include mid-1960s Chevrolets, Lincolns, Cadillacs, Monte Carlos and other large American cars.

To learn more about the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association and car shows, visit: https://www.good-guys.com.

“FANTASTIC BEASTS: The Secrets of Dumbledore” food truck

(Jan Wagner)

“FANTASTIC BEASTS: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

BREAKING Warner Bros. Pictures News: To promote their new movie entitled “FANTASTIC BEASTS: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which opens in North American theaters on April 15, Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, the New York bakery owned by Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the FANTASTIC BEASTS films, has been transformed into a bakery truck that has hit the road in April, visiting eleven U.S. cities over the course of two weeks. This custom-wrapped truck features FREE movie-themed treats (bakery items, of course) and is offering fans the chance to win exclusive FANTASTIC BEASTS giveaways (cool swag). As this food truck makes its way across the country, fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite “Wizarding World” characters, for the full experience!

Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster at Belmont Park

(Jan Wagner)

On Monday, April 11th, the food truck ‘flew’ into San Diego’s historic Belmont Park, by Mission Beach. As promised, excited fans and visitors to Belmont Park and the beach alike, were treated to a variety of delicious bakery goods and FANTASTIC BEASTS: The Secrets of Dumbledore” swag — including T-shirts, reusable bags, hats and more.

For trailers, a synopsis of the movie and more about FANTASTIC BEASTS: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” visit https://www.fantasticbeasts.com/?.

This ideal San Diego location also gave people the opportunity to enjoy the beach and historic Belmont Park, where they could take a ride on the iconic “Giant Dipper” roller coaster — at speeds up to 48 MPH, with views of the Pacific Ocean! As we learn from the Belmont Park website (https://www.belmontpark.com/ride/giant-dipper-roller-coaster/), this classic roller coaster originated during the Golden Age of wooden roller coasters. It was built almost 100 years ago — in 1925. The original roller coaster entertained riders until 1976, when Belmont Park shut down.

Skateboarding at Mission Beach

(Jan Wagner)

In a successful effort to prevent this historical roller coaster’s demolition, a group of concerned citizens got together and eventually the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster was restored — at a cost of $2 million. The renovation included all-new track and track bed, thousands of board feet of lumber and two new trains with modern restraint systems.

Mission Beach, located next to Belmont Park, offers restaurants, shopping and, of course, the beautiful Pacific Ocean.

To see the most photos and the latest text, and to explore a wide variety of content dating back to 2002, visit AutoMatters & More at AutoMatters.net. On the Home Page, search by title or topic, or click on the blue ‘years’ boxes.

Copyright © 2022 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #737r2

