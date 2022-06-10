AutoMatters & More: Ferraris at Bella Cielo in Rancho Santa Fe

You’ll find many luxurious homes nestled amongst the lush landscaping of Rancho Santo Fe, California. Once again, the Ferraris have returned there, to Cielo Village, for the Ferrari Owners Club — San Diego Region’s annual car show. Its name is Bella Cielo.

I have covered this event before. Ferrari aficionados and other car lovers alike can enjoy my extensive photography of the 2020 show here, in “AutoMatters & More” 695: automatters.net/passion-on-display-at-the-annual-ferraris-at-cielo-car-show/

Some of the cars have returned for the 2022 show, including my favorite, which is actually a beautiful, powerful replica: a street-driven Ferrari 330 P4. One lucky participant actually received an unforgettable ride in that car after the show ended. Hopefully his ride was on the marvelously winding, exquisitely scenic roadways that wend their way through Rancho Santa Fe.

Getting ready for a bucket list ride

(Jan Wagner)

As before, the weather was beautiful on the day of the show. The cars were displayed in two distinctly different areas of Cielo Village: in front of the shops and in the central plaza, which greets visitors as they arrive; and around the fountain, tucked away around the corner, but not to be missed.

As visitors strolled around, they evaluated the Ferraris for their picks as Best of Show: divided into categories for automobiles up to and after 1990. There were so many beautiful cars that it was difficult for me to choose a second one, after my favorite — the 330 P4 replica. I did have a certain preference, however. If I ever owned a Ferrari — which is highly doubtful at this point in my life – mine would either be Ferrari red or bright yellow. These cars scream for attention. Why subdue that with a car color that is more subtle? My favorite color combination is red with a tan interior. What are your favorite interior and exterior colors?

Midway through the four-hour event there was an Italian buffet.

The show ended with an awards ceremony, where the winning owners were presented with a framed wall plaque.

Gorgeous red Ferraris all in a row

(Jan Wagner)

The Ferrari Owners Club has over 150 members. Its member events, such as Bella Cielo, as well as drives, lunches and dinners, their shared enjoyment of Formula One races, and more enhance the Ferrari ownership experience. The San Diego Region is the largest of the national Ferrari Owners Clubs.

Upcoming events in 2022, for FOC members, include an afternoon sail aboard the 139-foot-long racing yacht America, on Saturday, Aug. 13; a drive along the breathtakingly beautiful mountain road up to Big Bear Lake — complete with dinner at the famous “Captain’s Anchorage” and a one-night stay at the Big Bear Chateau on Saturday, Sept. 24; “Cars & Coffee” at the newly renovated San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, followed by a caravan of Ferraris to a member’s 300-acre homestead for a guided tour of a fabulous private collection of automobiles and memorabilia; and, finally, the club holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 11, with brunch at the San Diego Yacht Club. Members are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the club’s “Toys for Tots” drive. As you can see, the benefits of membership in the club, and of a Ferrari, are many.

A Ferrari leaving the show (Jan Wagner)

For more information about membership, activities and additional benefits of the Ferrari Owners Club — San Diego Region, visit www.focsandiego.com.

Copyright © 2022 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #745