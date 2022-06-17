AutoMatters & More: 2022 San Diego County Fair — HEROES REUNITE!

The San Diego County Fair is back in all its glory — and we are excited to celebrate its return! Just like at the pre-COVID fairs, there is so much to see and do that it is truly impossible to take in everything in just one day. My plan for my first visit to the fair was to scout the fairgrounds to get a thorough overview but, almost immediately, I discovered something great that ended up occupying my entire afternoon. That was the Firefighter Demolition Derby, plus the Fire and Safety Expo, inside the Del Mar Arena, which I will cover in an entire “AutoMatters & More” column soon. Wait until you see the thrilling video!

The theme of this year’s fair is “HEROES REUNITE!” where superheroes are the stars. As they say, “You don’t need a cape to be a hero. This year, the 2022 San Diego County Fair will honor Community Heroes, ordinary people who take extraordinary measures to make the world a better place. They are mentors, volunteers and do-gooders; veterans, nurses, first responders, doctors, teachers, caregivers and people just like YOU!” You will be inspired by their real-life stories on the Community Heroes wall in the Hall of Heroes exhibit.

You’ll also see pop culture superheroes from comic books (available for purchase) and the movies.

Thrilling Firefighter Demolition Derby

(Jan Wagner)

As you would expect in a county fair, there are competitive exhibits galore. Most are made by individuals right here in our community. Enjoy their masterful, unique creations that include woodworking, photography, fine art, collections, cakes and baked goods, flowers and gardens, and so much more.

Entertainment ranges from buskers roaming the fair to star-studded, top-tier talent that includes country’s Chris Young and Sam Hunt, rockers John Fogerty and the Goo Goo Dolls, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and more in the Toyota Summer Concert Series. Every night sit back, relax and enjoy, or dance to the live entertainment on-stage in the Paddock with awesome tribute bands. The Albertsons/Vons Funville Stage hosts the best in community entertainment.

One of the many competitive exhibits

(Jan Wagner)

What would the San Diego County Fair be without the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs?! Yes, they’re back in all of their glory, as are the Extreme Dogs. For many fairgoers, their fair experience would not be complete without seeing those cute little piggies race around the track.

Speaking of animals, there is plenty of livestock, with everything from “goats to guinea pigs” in the Chevy Livestock Barn.

Of course, there are plenty of opportunities for shopping at the fair, with gadgets and gizmos, jewelry, apparel, kitchen utensils, tools and more — many of which you may only find here. I even saw mattresses and hot tubs for sale!

Musical entertainment

(Jan Wagner)

Head over to the Midway where you will find a dazzling array of 80 thrilling rides, as well as games of chance. The colorful lights at night are spectacular, and I saw many happy fairgoers carrying huge stuffed animals. I wanted to ride the Giant Wheel and take pictures of the fairgrounds at night, but there is a requirement that at least two people ride in a passenger car. Alas, I was there solo.

For the truly brave (or crazy), the human slingshot experience is back. Needless to say, I most definitely did NOT try that! I will limit my participation in that experience to taking pictures of it, thank you.

The Midway (Jan Wagner)

Last, but certainly not least, there was fair food — lots and lots of fair food, with choices to satisfy every taste. Unless you have tremendous willpower, there’s no way that you’ll stick to your diet here.

My favorite choice for dinner was Eddie’s Asian Inspired Cuisine (look for the sign with the large green dragon). I had the Orange Chicken and Beef Broccoli. It was delicious. Unfortunately, when I asked where their brick & mortar restaurant is, I think they said Fresno, which is far away.

There are new things added to see and do every day of the San Diego County Fair, which runs from June 8 to July 4 (closed Mondays and Tuesday, except for Independence Day — the Fourth of July). To find out what is happening so that you can plan your visit, to purchase tickets and parking (advance purchases are highly recommended), and for more information, visit sdfair.com

.

To see the most photos and the latest text, and to explore a wide variety of content dating back to 2002, visit AutoMatters & More at AutoMatters.net. On the Home Page, search by title or topic, or click on the blue ‘years’ boxes.

Copyright © 2022 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #746

