AutoMatters & More: Scosche PowerUp 600 car jumper, a telescoping stool & Ring security cameras

Scosche PowerUp 600 Torch:

Scosche is a well-established market leader selling high-quality automotive accessories and other products. For this review they sent me their new, easy-to-use PowerUp 600, which is a combination car jumper, flashlight and powerbank. For convenient storage, it comes in its own sturdy, zippered, compact carrying case, complete with everything you’ll need, including a USB-A car charger, and a USB-A to USB-C cable.

Engineered to jump-start a vehicle in an emergency, the PowerUp 600 is a light-weight, portable, 600 Amp jump starter. Its high-capacity lithium-ion battery will hold a charge for six months, and provide a peak jump starting current of 600 amps, to jump start gas engines up to 5.0 liters and eight cylinders; and diesel engines up to 2.0 liters.

It features spark-free operation, with protections against short circuit, reverse connection, reverse charge, overheating and overcurrent.

Scosche PowerUp 600 Torch & carrying case

(Jan Wagner)

To use it, simply connect the foolproof, molded connector to the PowerUp 600 (it can only be connected one way), and then connect the red clamp to “+” and the black clamp to “-.” Start your vehicle, remove the clamps and you’ll be good to go.

The PowerUp 600 also has a bright, four-mode (including SOS), 300-Lumen LED flashlight There is a USB OUT port to recharge your cell phone, tablet and other electronic devices.

The PowerUp 600 Torch sells for $149.99 on the Scosche website, but when I visited that site I was offered a 15% discount and 10% back in Scosche Points to use towards future purchases. For more information, visit https://www.scosche.com/600a-car-jumper-flashlight-powerbank.

Telescoping stool



(Jan Wagner)

Telescoping Stool:

I bought this especially handy item when I checked out the vendor areas at the 2022 San Diego County Fair. It is a durable yet light-weight (2.5 pounds), collapsible stool that multi-adjusts up to a height of 18-inches, and collapses down into a 2.5-inch high, 10-inch diameter disk that will easily fit into a backpack. I suffer from chronic swollen lower legs — a condition that is aggravated by standing. Since I sometimes have to wait for long periods of time in lines, having this stool will mean that I no longer have to stand the entire time.

Two different vendors sold these at the Fair, but I also discovered (later) that there are several versions of this stool offered at Amazon.com. I ended up ordering a different one, with a slightly larger, square seat. As a bonus it also includes a seat cushion and carrying bag. I might use this one as a collapsible table, and use the seat cushion on my round one.

If you get one, make sure that you get the upgraded 2022 model. It has a higher weight rating and is supposed to be sturdier.

Ring Security Cameras:

Ring security cameras

(Jan Wagner)

A few weeks ago I discovered that someone had stolen one of the cactus plants from my front yard landscaping. It frustrates me that I have no idea who did that, so I decided to do something about that.

Costco had special offers for Ring security cameras so I bought a “Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro” for my driveway and a “Ring Doorbell Pro 2.” Each came bundled with a “Ring Stick Up Camera Battery” (battery operated).

Of course, that was just the beginning. I had previously not had a light above my garage to light up my driveway, and my 20-year-old NuTone intercom/doorbell combo did not supply sufficient power for the Ring doorbell camera. I hired a licensed electrician to run power to both, and install them. Along with some additional parts, that ended up costing me more than the cameras alone did.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

(Jan Wagner)

My new video security system covers my entire front yard area, as well as part of the inside of my house, and last night it caught its first victim. At about 11:20 p.m., two of my Ring cameras captured a nocturnal trouble-maker in my front yard. My driveway camera captured an off-leash dog slowly walking around in the exact area where I’ve been finding dog poop lately. Then my doorbell camera caught the dog walking from there into my courtyard, and right up to my front door, before leaving. Now I need to try to find out whose dog it is.

