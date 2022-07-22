AutoMatters & More: All-Electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Revealed!

Remember this date: July 18, 2022. On this date, on a picture-perfect Southern California evening, the all-new, all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV was revealed to a very large gathering of international press and other invited guests in Hollywood, at the iconic Pacific Design Center.

Forget everything you thought you knew about electric vehicles. Based upon the GM’s new Ultium Platform, this new midsize electric crossover — offering true SUV functionality — will surely be the Tesla Model Y’s worst nightmare.

Where to begin? Since what impressed me first was the styling, let’s start there.

To say that the design is athletic (Chevrolet’s description), that is an understatement to say the least. You need look no further than the signature Corvette-like bodyside treatment — on all four trim levels: 1LT, 2LT, RS and SS.

Configurations available will be front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive. The multiple range options include an available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge (290 miles for the SS).

WOW Mode

(Jan Wagner)

When I first saw the SS (Super Sport) performance version of the Chevrolet Blazer EV (pre-production prototype) drive onto the stage, with much fanfare, my first impression was that it looked like a Corvette, if there were such a vehicle as a Corvette SUV. It also has Camaro design cues. It is, to quote Chevrolet, truly the “first-ever electric SS performance model.” It certainly has the credentials to become the Corvette of SUVs.

It has a unique front grille (in my opinion, much more attractive than the nearly featureless front-end on a certain competitor’s vehicles) two-tone color scheme featuring a black roof and A-pillars. Standard wheels are 22-inches.

Chevrolet Blazer EV SS & LT

(Jan Wagner)

Interior SS features include a standard Head-Up Display and full-display camera mirror — great for when the inside of your Chevrolet Blazer’s interior is fully loaded, which might otherwise be blocking your rearwards interior view. Super Cruise will be standard, for driver assistance that can make long drives more relaxing. It will also have “unique interior trim and colors, including sueded microfiber seating dipped in Adrenaline Red or Black/Medium Ash Gray (available Argon Orange accents).” Underpinning the SS, you’ll find Brembo brakes up front, and a specific, sport-tuned chassis.

The EV SS offers the most powerful experience in the lineup. Its exclusive performance AWD propulsion system is designed to produce up to a whopping 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque. A unique WOW mode (Wide Open Watts mode) enables GM-estimated, Max Power 0-60 sprints of less than four seconds! This will truly have the soul of a sports car.

Beautiful 1-inch-diagonal color touchscreen

(Jan Wagner)

An LT version, with its own distinctive character, was also presented for us to check out after the presentation. “The LT features a monochromatic appearance and standard 19-inch wheels.

The sportier RS version has a black grille and other black accents, plus standard 21-inch wheels.

Something that really sets the RS and the SS apart visually is the bold, dual-element LED exterior lighting up front, with choreographed lighting sequences that activate when the driver approaches or walks away. The effect features a full light bar and illuminated Bowtie emblem on the front. We’re talking cool lightshow here, folks! The front lighting also conveys the state of charge while the vehicle charges. A sequential orchestration of the lighting increases in speed and intensity as the battery’s charge increases.

Inside the cabin, many of the design elements were inspired by Chevrolet’s sports cars and its performance heritage, such as its flat-bottom steering wheel for the RS and SS trims, and sculpted vents inspired by turbines.

Dual-element LED exterior lighting

(Jan Wagner)

You’ll find a beautiful 17.7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen, which serves as the command center for the infotainment system and additional features. Additionally, there is a large 11-inch-diagonal color Driver Information Center in the instrument cluster.

Seating is in a two-row layout. It is spacious, with storage options, thanks to the Ultium Platform’s flat floor.

There will even be a special, pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV). Sorry, but the general public will not be allowed to purchase that one. It will be for police fleet applications.

There is so much more to learn about the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer EV. For much more information, to see an extended Chevrolet video and to register to get updates, visit: https://www.chevrolet.com/electric/blazer-ev

