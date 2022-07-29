AutoMatters & More: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — The Big Picture

Due to COVID-19, it had been several years since the last big San Diego Comic-Con. However, I am thrilled to tell you that San Diego Comic-Con recently returned in a very big way, with massive crowds.

I was there to cover as much as I could over all five days (July 20-24, 2022), including Preview Night. What I will try to do here is give you an overview of the entire event, hopefully with additional coverage to come later, that I documented in thousands of still photos and several videos.

According to the mission statement of The San Diego Comic-Convention (Comic-Con International), it is “dedicated to creating the general public’s awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms.” There was truly something for everyone. It was absolutely impossible to even come close to seeing everything, due to overlapping multiple events in multiple venues. and the maximum capacities of individual events.

(Jan Wagner)

The Comic-Con QUICK GUIDE and EVENTS GUIDE publications were good places to start when trying to figure out a plan for what to see and do, even though they did not provide a complete picture of some of the great things at Comic-Con — noteworthy among them being the often-major off-site activations. As I scanned through each day’s schedule and descriptions, I circled panels that I wanted to try to cover.

I left Sunday open to see and do things that were not on my radar. Doing so turned out to be a great idea, because all three of the panels that I attended were truly wonderful and informative.

San Diego Comic-Con exhibit hall

(Jan Wagner)

Throughout the days leading up to San Diego Comic-Con, my email Inbox had been inundated with press releases telling me about things that would be showcased there. I tried to read all of them, and I attempted to register to cover several “activations” (convention-speak for really cool, often off-site activities designed to promote such things as T.V. series and new movies). One of those activations, which I experienced on Preview Night (Wednesday), was for the exciting new NETFLIX action/adventure movie called “The Gray Man.” It was described as “a one-of-a-kind physical, interactive installation.” “By combining innovative technology with inspiration from the film, guests will work through a series of training modules to test their skills before becoming a Sierra Agent for themselves. In a race against the clock, guests will transport top secret information to a secure location for agent retrieval. The ideal agent has the smarts, strength and speed to tackle all the obstacles, including challenges to open doors and deliver the USB and a bone-chilling stunt, as guests sprint across the roof of the tram while dangerous explosions roar around them; will they complete all three modules in time?”

William Shatner’s (Star Trek’s Captain Kirk’s) handprint ceremony at Theatre Box (a TCL Chinese Theater)

(Jan Wagner)

Some of the activations were able to accommodate significantly more people than others, as was the NBCUniversal activation, in its traditional location near the “Historic Gaslamp Quarter” overhead sign — across the street from the San Diego Convention Center. I was unable to experience several major activations because every time I tried to register or wait in a standby line, they had reached their capacity for the day.

I checked out the popular Exhibit Hall in the Convention Center, which was filled with vendors large and small, and I visited the various activations at Interactive Zone at Petco Park.

Jan Wagner at the “Resident Alien” activation

(Jan Wagner)

Many people camped overnight on the sidewalks around the side and rear of the Convention Center, to try to get a seat for the major panels in the famous “Hall H.” I began my very busy Saturday by covering the “Star Trek Universe” panel in Hall H, followed by covering panels for “The Orville” (Ballroom 20) and SYFY’s “Resident Alien” — one of my favorite T.V. shows (in the large Indigo Ballroom of the Hilton Bayfront hotel). Some of the best panels were held in much smaller rooms.

I wrapped up my Saturday by watching the annual Comic-Con Masquerade. I did not realize how late it was running and did not leave there until after 11 p.m.! Fortunately, the San Diego Trolley was running an extended schedule and I did not miss my ride back to where my RAV4 was parked.

Copyright © 2022 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #752r3

