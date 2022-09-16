AutoMatters & More: What a month this has been already!

Talk about a whirlwind of activity, this month I’ve already driven 500 miles to cover a major event, endured dental surgery, and discovered a great Mexican restaurant for takeout, after my long-time favorite Mexican restaurant shut its doors forever.

The most recent event of this trifecta was my dental surgery, which barely left me with enough time to write this column and meet my deadline — in just two hours and 20 minutes from now!

Jan Wagner, “AutoMatters & More”

(Jan Wagner)

Yesterday (Tuesday), I had an early morning appointment to surgically extract a cracked molar and have it replaced with an implant, filling in the remainder of the void with a bone graft. While all of that was being done, I would thankfully be enjoying a medically-induced sleep, blissfully unaware of what was taking place in my mouth.

My flawed plan for afterwards was to return home (driven, since I was told I would not be allowed to drive myself), and then write today’s column. Well, things did not work out that way.

When I got home I was still somewhat loopy from the sleep medication. Also, I was getting quite hungry, having been under doctor’s orders to eat nothing within eight hours of my surgery (except for four antibiotic capsules, taken with only a sip of water each).

D23 EXPO at the Anaheim Convention Center

(Jan Wagner)

I turned on one of the car races (Formula One, NASCAR — Xfinity and Cup, and the IndyCar season finale) that I had set my DVR to record the previous weekend, while I was covering D23 EXPO. I then lay down on my comfy couch to watch them for a while. However, things after that did not go nearly as I’d planned.

By mid-afternoon, the pain medication had worn off and my mouth was really starting to hurt. At first, I tried toughing it out, but eventually I relented and took two Advil tablets. They helped a lot.

In the hours that followed, I drifted in and out of sleep, only managing to eat a small serving of yogurt, and having nothing to drink. I repeatedly failed to stay awake long enough to watch the end of the races, each time returning to where I’d last fallen asleep, playing them from there, and falling asleep yet again. Pretty much the only times I woke up were when people phoned me to see how I was.

D23 EXPO Legends Awards Ceremony

(Jan Wagner)

I am very appreciative of the fact that my dental surgeon phoned me at home yesterday evening (waking me up), to make sure that I was okay, and to answer any questions that I might have. My kids phoned me too.

I am not allowed to chew any solid food on the right side of my mouth for six weeks, while the tissue rebuilds. My daughter helpfully suggested some soft foods that I may safely eat.

Of course, rather than do that, I promptly fell asleep again. I next woke up — on my own this time —at about 4:30 a.m. today. Thankfully I had virtually no pain in my mouth.

Disney Animation at D23 EXPO

(Jan Wagner)

I was VERY hungry, having not eaten anything in well over 24 hours. This column is due by 9 a.m. at a newspaper, so I quickly ate some soft foods (oatmeal and gold Kiwi fruit), drank some water and apple juice, took a vitamin and then headed upstairs to my office to write my column.

I had no idea that supposedly minor surgery would take so much out of me, when all I was doing during my surgery was lying there asleep under anesthesia for a couple of hours.

Last Friday, Saturday and Sunday I drove back and forth from my home in San Diego to the Anaheim Convention Center to cover D23 EXPO 2022 – “The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.” D23 EXPO is (pandemics notwithstanding) a once-every-two-years celebration of all things Disney, which now encompasses not only Disney but also Pixar, MARVEL, STAR WARS (Lucasfilm), National Geographic and more. This year is even more special as we approach “Disney 100” — Disney’s 100th anniversary. I took thousands of photos, plus videos.

The Taco Stand in Encinitas



(Jan Wagner)

The Mexican restaurant that I referred to earlier is “The Taco Stand” in Encinitas. This is one of a chain, but with a family-run vibe. Their food is delicioso!

