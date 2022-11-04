AutoMatters & More: Ken Block’s ‘Electrikhana’ video plus ‘Take Apart’’ at The Fleet

Electrikhana:

As motorsports fans may know, motorsports legend and gymkhana aficionado Ken Block switched from Ford to Audi. Recently I watched his new gymkhana video – entitled Electrikhana. It is perhaps the most insane — yet the most quiet — of his series of gymkhana videos yet: https://youtu.be/SO2Li9BMQp8

In this thrilling video, shot on the world-famous, neon-lit streets of Las Vegas, Ken performs seemingly impossible stunts — including drifting, behind the wheel of the all-electric, one-of-a-kind, ultra-high-powered, all-wheel-drive Audi S1 Hoonitron — an 800-volt, 1,400hp, custom-built prototype.

This video, which will take your breath away, should go a very long way towards — once and for all — silencing those diehard critics of EVs who say they will never give up on their gas-guzzling dinosaurs (pun intended!) and go electric.

Fountain near Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park

(Jan Wagner)

On November 1, Ken Block and Brian Scotto (producer of Electrikhana) will discuss their new video at the SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast in Las Vegas. “AutoMatters & More” will be there. Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events, said: “The Gymkhana video series and cars are iconic in the industry. They’re inspirational, and this newest video is representative of what the SEMA industry is about. Electrikhana pushed the envelope of innovation and continues (to) improve upon what was already great.”

I wonder, will Audi use Electrikhana to draw attention to perhaps replacing “Ford Out Front” from previous SEMA Shows, where Vaughn Gitten Jr. used to do hot laps drifting Mustangs, with Ken Block doing gymkhana laps in the Audi S1 Hoonitron? Such a demonstration of high-performance electric automobility at this venue would capture the imagination of the world-wide auto industry and the automotive Press.

However, this bold, new, high-tech peek into our automotive future might actually prove be a threat to Block. After all, is there any reason why an autonomous, high-performance Audi of the near future could not duplicate, over and over again, what Ken does on a carefully prescribed, closed course cleared of other traffic? If not at the SEMA Show, then perhaps Audi might save that for CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) in January 2023 (“AutoMatters & More” will be there to cover that, too).

Yes, welcome to the promising future of high-performance electrified automobiles!!! To learn and see more about Ken Block’s unique series of viral gymkhana videos — with over 550 MILLION views to date, visit: https://www.hoonigan.com/blogs/films/gymkhana.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering (as I did), the website defines Hoonigan as: “A person who operates a motor vehicle in an aggressive and unorthodox manner, consisting of, but not limited to, drifting, burnouts, doughnuts as well as acts of automotive aeronautics. One who hoons.” That is precisely what you will see in the gymkhana series of videos.

“Take Apart” at the Fleet Science Center

(Jan Wagner)

“Take Apart” by Studio X at The Fleet

Have you ever wondered about what was inside the metal enclosure of a computer, or within other examples of our modern technology? If so, this new exhibit at the Fleet Science Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park is sure to be of interest to you.

The Fleet is very much an interactive, hands-on science center. In this new exhibit you are encouraged to literally take things apart. Behind all those panels and covers you are likely to find a myriad of tiny screws, wires, small parts, components and assemblies. “This interactive experience lets you focus on safe tool use and practice the responsible operation of screwdrivers, power drills, soldering irons and hot glue guns in a controlled environment. Studio eXperts are there to guide you through the entire process.” Projects change daily.

Taking a computer apart

(Jan Wagner)

You may also use your imagination to reassemble those parts in different and unique ways, creating new gadgets.

On Saturdays, you may “work on an electric Nissan LEAF. A Studio eXpert will show you how to remove seats and doors, and even change a tire.” Phone ahead or check at ticketing to confirm times.

“Take Apart” by Studio X at the Fleet Science Center is available on a first come — first served basis, on Tuesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nissan Leaf demos on Saturdays only). Signed waivers are required for all participants. Adults (18 or over) must accompany all children. For more information and age requirements, visit: https://www.fleetscience.org/exhibitions/studio-x.

Nissan LEAF to be partially taken apart.

(Jan Wagner)

To see the most photos and the latest text, and to explore a wide variety of content dating back to 2002, visit AutoMatters & More at AutoMatters.net. On the Home Page, search by title or topic, or click on the blue ‘years’ boxes.

Copyright © 2022 by Jan Wagner – AutoMatters & More #766

