AutoMatters & More: MIRAI Speaker — For hearing TV dialog clearly without booming background noise

Living a long and active life can take a toll on your hearing. In my case, I have listened to too much loud music and have been around loud racecars for most of my life. That has affected my ability to clearly hear speech, but not enough to make me get fitted for a hearing aid.

When watching TV, I compensated for my hearing deficiency by cranking up the volume. That did not go over well with others, who had to endure TV volume that was way too loud for their more sensitive hearing. This problem particularly got my attention a few years ago when a (nice) neighbor complained to me that the loud sound from my TV was waking up their family (I tend to watch TV late into the night).

My solution was to turn the TV volume way down and to turn on the Closed Captions. Watching TV that way was not nearly as enjoyable because, aside from having to constantly read the closed captions, they tend to cover up part of the video and are a major distraction.

I’ve tried various solutions. My high-end Bose audio system is great for music, but that competes with and often overpowers the TV dialog.

I’ve also tried wearing wireless headsets, or Bluetooth speakers that are also designed to enhance the dialog, but their rechargeable batteries do not hold their charge as long as I want them to, and they eventually do not hold a charge very well.

So it is that when I take my annual trip to cover the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, as I did earlier this month, I am always on the lookout for a better solution to address my difficulty hearing TV dialog clearly.

I am very happy to report to you that I seem to have found my best solution yet. My review sample of the MIRAI Speaker by SoundFun proved to be almost magical in how it separates dialog from other sounds, and turns down the volume of those other sounds. I have tried using it while watching a variety of TV programs. My ultimate test will be to see how well it separates race commentators from the background sounds of racing cars — particularly the British commentators on Formula One TV broadcasts. I searched my Spectrum’s On Demand programming, but unfortunately I could not find any archived Formula One races — and the new season has not yet begun.

SoundFun’s founder is Japanese sound engineer Kazunori Sato. He “was curious why those with mild to moderate hearing loss could hear dialogue better from old-style phonographs with flared-horn speakers. He reproduced that effect with the curved panel which is at the core of (the) AudibleWave technology.

I think that I may be able to help you understand the principle behind the MIRAI Speaker’s AudibleWave technology. Have you ever cupped one hand behind one of your ears while trying to hear the TV dialog better? I have, and I know that for me that really helps. The curved shape of the MIRAI Speaker seems to project that same clear dialog — even from where my main TV is on the far wall of my family room, to the far side of the room with my kitchen table, where I often sit, eat and watch TV.

For me, connecting the MIRAI Speaker could not have been easier. I simply plugged in the included 12-volts DC power adapter and the included stereo 3.5 mm headphone jack into the headphone socket on my TV’s connected audio system. The MIRAI Speaker does not use wireless connectivity. If you do not have a headphone jack to connect to, they also sell a device called a Digital Audio Converter (DAC), which expands your connectivity choices and includes a wireless remote control.

MIRAI Speaker by SoundFun

To purchase the MIRAI Speaker by SoundFun and to learn more about it, search for MIRAI Speaker on Amazon.com. Your friends, family and neighbors will surely appreciate it, and you will not need to rely on Closed Captions to understand the dialog.

