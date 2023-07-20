AutoMatters & More: Cool off this summer at the Sesame Place San Diego waterpark

Beat the heat this year — and have fun with the whole family while you are doing it — with visits to the Sesame Place San Diego waterpark!

Sesame Place San Diego is the first Sesame Place on the West Coast, bringing an exciting, new, fully interactive and fun twist to Sesame Street. In addition to being a great waterpark, Sesame Place San Diego also has dry rides and entertainment, including shows and a parade with performers jumping rope, hula hooping, and dancing with their Sesame Street friends: Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita, Big Bird and Cookie Monster — beloved characters that we all grew up with as we watched Sesame Street on TV.

Sesame Place San Diego

Sesame Place San Diego is the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street. This 17-acre theme park is perfect for families with kids of all ages and has been designated as a Certified Autism Center (as designated by The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards).

Sesame Place San Diego mirrors Sesame Place Philadelphia, which was the first theme park in the world to achieve this designation. Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training was completed prior to the park’s opening, and robust pre-visit planning resources, including a park-specific sensory guide are featured on its website, making it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs and accommodations. Designated quiet rooms with comfortable seating are located in the park near Sesame Souvenirs.

Sesame Place San Diego

The theme park features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, a family-friendly rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California. The park also features an engaging musical play area, an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, daily live character shows, an award-winning parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities and, of course, everyone’s favorite furry friends. Celebrate family-friendly events all year long at Sesame Place, including Elmo’s Eggstravaganza, Elmo’s Springtacular, Sesame Summer Splash, The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular and A Very Furry Christmas.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony

The occasion of this particular visit was the Grand Opening this year of The Count’s Splash Castle, an all-new, multi-level water-play attraction. Eager visitors crowded around the podium, as they eagerly awaited their opportunity to check out the play elements for the first time. The opening ceremonies included remarks by Jim Lake, Sesame Place Park President, Mayor John McCann of the City of Chula Vista (where the park is located), and, of course, an appearance by The Count himself!

The Count’s Splash Castle features 111 play elements, including three giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water combined. Built with the whole family in mind from the littlest splashers to big kids and adults, the structure features four exciting water slides, plus soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning, sliding buckets, and much more! In celebration of this new water play attraction’s opening, children under age three will now receive free admission to the park on every visit.

Getting wet at The Count’s Splash Castle





SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. has been Sesame Workshop’s exclusive theme park partner in the United States since the 1980 opening of Sesame Place in Philadelphia. SeaWorld San Diego expanded offerings in its children’s area and opened Sesame Street Bay of Play in 2008 followed by Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Sesame Street Forest of Fun in 2009, Busch Gardens Tampa’s Sesame Street Safari of Fun in 2010, SeaWorld San Antonio’s Sesame Street Bay of Play in 2011 and, most recently, in 2019 SeaWorld Orlando opened Sesame Street Land, a 6-acre land with over 30 ways to play, including six themed rides, wet and dry play areas, an interactive neighborhood, and the park’s first-ever award-winning Sesame Street parade.

Sesame Place San Diego is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista, just 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles. For fans who want to visit Sesame Place AND SeaWorld San Diego, they can add SeaWorld to their Sesame Place Season Pass for unlimited visits to both parks. To find out about special events, season passes and more, visit https://sesameplace.com/san-diego/.

