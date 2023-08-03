AutoMatters & More: 2023 San Diego Comic-Con

With all that there is to do in and around San Diego, this summer has been absolutely insane! This week’s column will be an overview of one of the biggest and most popular annual events in town: the 2023 edition of San Diego Comic-Con.

As I write this, I am in the process of transferring the 4,119 pictures (including a few videos) that I took at this event. Thank goodness I have lots of memory cards because, until today, I have not had time to even transfer my pictures of Comic-Con, let alone write something about it and share it with you. Each night when I returned home, I emptied my cool swag/freebees collected; added the day’s memory cards to a growing stack, including a quickly scribbled note about what was on the cards; and loaded blank memory cards and fresh batteries, along with my camera and swag bag/backpack, into my car for the next day.

SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE outside the San Diego Convention Center

As usual, I recommend that visitors to San Diego Comic-Con utilize the quick, convenient and inexpensive San Diego Trolley. Even Spider-Man did! Parking is free at various Trolley locations and service to and from downtown San Diego is frequent.

Of course, you do have the option of parking downtown. A lot near the Petco Park Interactive Zone was charging $75 per day, marked up from what was looked like the covered-up price of $70/day. On the plus side, I saw plenty of available parking spaces in that lot.

Hot on the heels of my preview coverage of the great new and existing exhibits at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park (an AutoMatters & More column about that will hopefully be published soon), and at the same time as the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, San Diego Comic-Con took over the Gaslamp Quarter and beyond. Key streets were closed to vehicular traffic, to provide plenty of room for visitors (with or without Comic-Con badges) to check out the cosplayers and restaurants. Except for the lack of the usual actors in the panels, you’d hardly have known that there were those strikes going on — except for a small, peaceful representation of picketers.

Scene from the Jurassic Park off-site activation

I spent much of my time at mostly off-site activations this year, where TV and streaming networks, and studios built interactive activities themed to popular TV programs and movies. Thanks to offsites providing food to visitors, I never had to pay for meals!

My favorite activation this year was in celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Jurassic Park.” Inside, several scenes were recreated, complete with dramatic lighting, sounds and special effects. It was several blocks away from the Convention Center but well worth the effort.

Other activations that I covered were “The Lodge” for Paramount+, “Quantum Leap” (NBC), carnivals at Adult Swim and at the COSI TV celebration of a vintage episode of “Rosanne,” “Animayhem” (HULU) and FX.

Funko’s Camp Fundays at the Rady Shell

I also had a great time — and collected a bunch of free Funko merchandise — at Funko’s Camp Fundays, one evening at the Rady Shell, in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

I stopped in several times to check out exhibits and make purchases from vendors in the Convention Center.

High-energy moves of The Corps Dance Crew at the Comic-Con Masquerade

I actually ran out of time and only managed to attend one panel this year: “Success in Creativity: Making the Best of Your Resources.” This panel is traditionally held in the last time slot of the final day (Sunday) of Comic-Con, and I always learn something from it.

For information about the 2024 editions of San Diego Comic-Con (Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28, plus Preview Night on Wednesday, July 24), WonderCon, the Comic-Con Museum, merchandise and to get on the mailing list for the very first sailing of Comic-Con: The Cruise in 2025, visit https://www.comic-con.org

