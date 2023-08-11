AutoMatters & More: COCSD Main Street America Car Show

Now celebrating its 26th year, the Corvette Owners Club of San Diego’s Main Street America People’s Choice Charity Car Show — sanctioned by the San Diego Association of Car Clubs — is a San Diego tradition. Once again it was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grass in beautiful Embarcadero Marina Park North, overlooking San Diego Bay, Coronado and Navy ships. Unfortunately, the Port of San Diego is not giving dates for this park next year, because they are in the process of redeveloping the waterfront. Groundbreaking will likely be taking place in January 2024. Tentative plans are being made to hold next year’s car show in the waterfront park at the County of San Diego Administration Building.

The car show and its large, popular raffle were a fundraiser to benefit the San Diego Center for the Blind. Lunch was served and music filled the air. The organizers were hoping to match or exceed last year’s fundraising total of $25,000.

Classic Corvette

(Jan Wagner)

This car show is very well supported by San Diego County car clubs. There were classes for: Pre-War Classics (completely stock cars from model years 1900-1942), 1946-1960 Domestics (essentially stock U.S. cars except for Corvettes and T-Birds. Significantly modified cars were to be classified as Customs), 1961-1966 Domestics (essentially stock U.S. cars, except for Corvettes, Pony Cars and T-birds — again with significantly modified cars being classified as Customs), 1967-1989 Domestics (essentially stock U.S. cars, except Corvettes, Pony Cars and T-Birds, with significantly modified cars being classified as Customs), 1946-1989 Foreign (essentially stock non-U.S. cars, with significantly modified cars being classified as Customs), 1990-2023 Foreign (stock and modified non-U.S. cars, except Mazda Miatas, EVs and hybrids), 1964-1989 Pony Cars (essentially stock AMXs, Barracudas, Camaros, Challengers, Capris, Challengers, Cobras, Cougars, Firebirds, Javelins and Mustangs — with significantly modified cars being classified as Customs), 1990-2023 Pony, Sports and Muscle Cars (stock and modified U.S. cars — except Corvettes, T-Birds and EVs), 1953-1967 Corvettes (stock first and second generation Corvettes, except those with modifications, which will be classified as Customs), 1968-1996 Corvettes (stock and modified third and fourth generation Corvettes), 1997-2013 Corvettes (stock and modified fifth and sixth generation Corvettes), 2014-2019 Corvettes (stock and modified seventh generation Corvettes), 2020-2023 Corvettes (stock and modified eighth generation Corvettes), 1990-2005 Miatas (stock and modified), 2006-2023 Miatas (stock and modified), Thunderbirds (stock and modified, all model years), Trucks and Sport Utility Vehicles (stock and modified, any make and model), Low Riders [sic] — 1954 and older (any make and model, customized with under-sized tires), Low Riders [sic] — 1955-1989 (any make and model, customized with under-sized tires), All-Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (any make, model and year with electric motor propulsion),1900-1942 Street Rods (custom cars based on pre-war vehicles), 1946-1960 Customs (cars other than T-Birds, with significant modifications), 1961-1989 Customs (cars other than T-Birds, and 1968-1989 Corvettes with significant modifications) and the GOLD CLASS (last year’s class-winning vehicles, competing for Best of Show — for which the winner receives a “very cool trophy” and an embroidered jacket).

Packard

(Jan Wagner)

I parked my 2019 Mazda MX-5 on what was appropriately nicknamed Mount Miata — a gentle hill overlooking the rest of the car show. There were many Miatas there besides mine but if you were there you probably would have noticed one Miata in particular. This one was wrapped to look like Lightning McQueen from “Cars.” There were even the large “Cars” eyes on the windshield.

Tribute to Lightning McQueen

(Jan Wagner)

Craig Moya, the Main Street America Planning Committee Chairperson, introduced the awards presentation. Here are excerpts from what he said: “This car show is my child. It just means the world to me. I thank you all! We sold out earlier than we ever have (17 days before the car show). We pretty much always sell this show out. We actually ended up with 367 plus I don’t know how many Day of Show, so probably roughly 380 registrations altogether — an all-time record. Thank you so much.”

Austin Healy



(Jan Wagner)

After all of his hard work, it seemed fitting that Craig’s raffle ticket was picked out of the large drum full of tickets for the Grand Prize: shown on the raffle tickets prize list as a Ceramic Pro Package from SD Auto Salon ($1,500 value).

