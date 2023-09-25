Education Matters: Enrollment controversy at Del Mar Union

The enrollment data for the Del Mar Union School District would appear to confirm the concern of many residents about over-building facilities during a long period of declining enrollment.

A DMUSD workshop on Sept. 21 provided a deep picture of the district’s steady decline in enrollment, going back to 2013-2014 when enrollment was at 4,389, to 2019-2020 with enrollment of 4,160.

The district’s total enrollment was 3,831 in 2020, 3,887 in 2021, 3,701 in 2022, and 3,636 at the start of the 2023 school session, according to DMUSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Chris Delehanty.

This shows a 200-student decline since 2020, and a loss of more than 750 students in the past 10 years.

Del Mar Union serves students in grades kindergarten through 6th at nine schools. Currently, all but one school is well below its maximum capacity, according to information provided by Delehanty.

Capacity at Ashley Falls is 533, with a current enrollment of 354. That leaves 179 empty seats.

Capacity at Carmel Del Mar is 556, with a current enrollment of 577, which is 21 students over capacity. CDM is the only school with enrollment numbers exceeding capacity.

Capacity at Del Mar Hills is 360, with a current enrollment of 283, leaving 77 empty seats.

Capacity at Ocean Air is 725, with a current enrollment of 494. That leaves 231 empty seats.

Capacity at Pacific Sky is 475, with a current enrollment of 366, leaving 109 empty seats.

Capacity at Sage Canyon is 738, with a current enrollment of 477, leaving 261 empty seats.

Capacity at Sycamore Ridge is 653, with a current enrollment of 376. That leaves 277 empty seats.

Capacity at Torrey Hills is 627, with a current enrollment of 432, leaving 195 empty seats.

Excluding the situation at Del Mar Heights Elementary School where a rebuild is in process, these numbers at the other eight schools show a total of 1,308 open seats, well under capacity.

Delehanty pointed out that capacity numbers include approximately 15 portable classrooms that will be removed as part of district-wide modernization efforts.

Yet if each portable holds an average of 25 students, that only totals 375, which would still leave more than 900 empty seats.

The workshop presentation showed that the district’s kindergarten enrollment, an indication of future growth or decline, has sagged from 450 in 2020 to 364 currently.

Delehanty said a district-wide total of 47 K-6 students were being currently supported in what he called “self-contained special education classrooms” – 17 at Ashley Falls, 13 at Sycamore Ridge, and 17 from the Del Mar Heights community.

According to statistics published in a recent issue of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Del Mar’s enrollment declined 9% from 2019 to 2022.

The same chart shows a decline in the same period of time in the Solana Beach School District of 8%. Encinitas Union declined 13%, and Cardiff declined 2%. The Rancho Santa Fe School District, up 2%, was only one of two districts in the entire county that increased enrollment in the past three years.

Del Mar Heights rebuild

According to Delehanty, the new Del Mar Heights facility is planned to accommodate 264 students in grades K-3 (22 students each in three classes per grade is 66 students maximum per grade, with four grade levels).

For grades 4-6, the plan is to serve 243 students (27 students each in three classes per grade is 81 students maximum per grade, with three grade levels).

The Heights will also provide two classes for special education, with 15 students per class.

So the total capacity for the Heights, once completed, will be 507, plus another 30 for special education.

Delehanty said the current enrollment for all seven grades at Del Mar Heights is 277, with only 16 enrolled in kindergarten. A special education class has 17 students. (The Heights students are currently housed at other district schools while construction is ongoing.)

But with only enough students for one kindergarten class at the Heights, when at its peak there were four, is cause for concern.

The budget for the Heights rebuild was projected to cost about $55 million in 2020 but was adjusted in 2023 to be $76 million, almost a 40% increase in three years.

Yes, the district had to incur litigation costs to fight several challenges brought forth by opponents of the Heights project that increased the price tag.

Still, school board trustees supported the project while aware of declining enrollment, and have continued to approve the escalating cost.

The money is being provided through the district’s $186-million general obligation bond, Measure MM, approved by voters in 2018.

Fear of speaking out

The combined maximum capacity for the two schools located west of I-5 – Del Mar Hills and Del Mar Heights – will be 867, not including special education students. Current enrollment for both schools combined is only 560.

It’s hard to understand how the school board’s approved plan to construct a massive Del Mar Heights facility can be justified, given the enrollment numbers that have been available for several years. That, plus the more than 900 empty seats currently available throughout the district.

Some Del Mar Hills parents fear that the district plans to close the Hills once the Heights has been built. Hills parents who have seen these numbers are terrified, said one constituent afraid to be named.

“Once they decided to build school 9 [Pacific Sky] and oversize the Heights, they built way more capacity than they needed, and they knew that,” said Hills parent Kimberly Hiland Belding. “They didn’t know how extreme it would be, but they knew prior to the start of construction on the Heights that the design was excessively oversized for the trending enrollment numbers.”

No one is arguing that the deteriorated Heights needed to be rebuilt. The question is how big?

The process has been exhausting, pitting neighbor against neighbor, creating divisions that were unnecessary if the board had just looked at historic enrollment numbers and adjusted the project to reflect reality.

Education agencies, with embedded bureaucracies, are notorious for their inflexibility to adapt to changing circumstances. Still, some circumstances demand reconsideration.

Board members are ultimately responsible for fiscal oversight, yet there seems to have been complete disregard for sensible handling of the public money entrusted to them to best serve students and to honor taxpayer interests.

Rather than backtracking and admitting an error in judgment, DMUSD Superintendent Holly McClurg and her board stubbornly continue to stand behind the project, defying reasonable objections and rational arguments that the project deserves a second look.

Were those in charge blind to the changing demographics – or simply intransigent and unwilling to yield to the need for project revisions that more closely align with enrollment data?

Either way, it’s hard to understand how the Heights project as designed continues unaltered.

