AutoMatters & More: Wavecrest Woodies car show

About this time of year, local car shows here in Southern California tend to be winding down after the summer, and the major auto show season is about to begin. Today’s coverage will be about the fantastic Wavecrest Woodies car show this past weekend in Encinitas, but before I get to that, I would like to give you a preview of the first of the major auto shows that I will be covering this auto show season.

Cruising in Encinitas

According to the official press release, “The OC Auto Show returns to the Anaheim Convention Center (Oct. 5-8, 2023). This is the place to check out the latest 2024-model vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines, and even going for a spin. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs, fuel cell vehicles and traditional gas engines, helping them choose what best suits their needs.

“The auto show will feature several concept and all-new vehicles including the Honda Prologue, Lexus GT, Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept, Nissan Ariya Surf Wagon Concept, Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, Toyota Grand Highlander, and more. Additionally, professional drivers will take passengers on a thrilling interactive adventure along an off-road test track at Camp Jeep®.”

This is always a popular auto show. For more information, visit: https://www.autoshowoc.com .

MCAS Miramar AirShow 2023

Now back to the Wavecrest Woodies car show. The two days leading up to this car show were heavily overcast. It rained lightly on Friday. Through that I covered the press preview day and then the first of three days of the MCAS Miramar AirShow 2023 — America’s Air Show, presented by the United States Marine Corps (I have thousands of photos of that show, the best of which I will share with you at a later date).

The weather on Saturday, the only day of the car show, was beautiful. It was located in a large parking lot overlooking Moonlight Beach and the Pacific Ocean, in Encinitas. Mere words cannot do these woodies justice. I photographed many of them for you to see.

In addition to the many rows of woodies on display in the show, from time to time we also got to enjoy watching them drive along the neighboring residential streets, and down to a cul-de-sac where proud owners were photographing their rides against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

Further down below, the beach was full of people enjoying their Saturday. In the water, some were catching waves.

Surfing off of Moonlight Beach

Wavecrest Woodies is an annual event in Encinitas, and people come from all over to enjoy it. This year it began with a classic car show in downtown Encinitas on Thursday afternoon and evening. That was followed by a meet-and-greet at the event hotel on Friday evening. Following Saturday’s big car show was the Wavecrest Dinner, Raffle and Auction, but one of the best parts of the event took place on Sunday morning: the Woodies Cruise, from Encinitas City Hall to Oceanside on Historic Pacific Coast Highway 101 (approximately 25 miles). With the ocean in the background, the photo opportunities are endless. I’ve covered the Woodies Cruise in past years, but this year I wanted to take advantage of the gorgeous weather to cover the final day of the MCAS Miramar AirShow.

Wavecrest Woodies overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Now I have thousands of photos to sort through, to find the best ones to show you, of the headliner U.S. Navy Blue Angels; the exciting MAGTF demo (Marine Air-Ground Task Force) complete with military flyovers, massive explosions, Marines rappelling from helicopters, infantry platoons moving in on their objective, armored vehicles and more; plus numerous other amazing performers.

There is so much to see and do here in Southern California. Next up, I am trying to finalize arrangements to cover this weekend’s Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach. In this air show the planes fly over the Pacific Ocean, while thousands of spectators watch from the beach below. It will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Lyon Air Museum and much more.

