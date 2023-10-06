AutoMatters & More: 2023 MCAS Miramar Air Show — America’s Air Show

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s commanding officer is Colonel Thomas M. Bedell. He told us that the MCAS Miramar Air Show, held annually, is “the largest military air show in America.”

General admission, including parking, is free of charge, with premium seating in grandstands, boxes and chalets (complete with hospitality) available for purchase.

MCAS Miramar is “sustained by over 10,000 Marines, sailors, and their families. Miramar, spanning across 23,000 acres, serves as the powerhouse and support hub for the warfighters and aircraft that form the ‘Hammer of the Marine Expeditionary Force.’”

As we learned from the informative, 100-page Miramar AirShow program, the aerial performance schedule included military and civilian performers: Kent Pietsch Comedy and Deadstick, USAF U-2 Dragon Lady, Vicky Benzing 450 Stearman, Hot Streak Jet Truck versus Vicky Benzing Race, SOCOM Para-Commandos, USMC MV-22 demo, USMC F-35B Lightning II demo, Warbirds Over Miramar, C-17 Globemaster demo, Red Bull Air Force, USAF F-16 Viper demo with P-51D Mustang Heritage Flight, Marine Air-Ground Task Force demo (MAGTF), Mike Goulian High Performance Aerobatics, Hot Streak Jet Truck versus Mike Goulian Race and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels with Fat Albert.

“The F-35B is the world’s first short-takeoff, vertical landing, or ‘STOVL,’ 5th generation fighter.” At the air show, its performance was dramatically demonstrated in both conventional and STOVL modes of flight.

The U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 is a tiltrotor aircraft. “With its engine nacelles and rotors in vertical position, the MV-22 Osprey can take off, land and hover like a helicopter. When airborne, the engine nacelles can be rotated, thus converting the MV-22 to a turboprop fixed-wing aircraft capable of high-speed and high-altitude flight.” Each of its two powerful Rolls-Royce engines are rated at 6,150 shp. It can carry 24 combat troops, or up to 20,000 pounds of cargo.

We observed the capabilities of the MV-22 Osprey in a highlight of the air show: the spectacular MAGTF (Marine Air-Ground Task Force) simulated combat assault. A Joint Strike Force of F/A-18 ‘Hornets’ and F-35B Lightning aircraft assessed and softened up their target, complete with massive explosions on the ground. CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters demonstrated their heavy-lift capability by lifting and transporting heavy equipment in the operation. Marines rappelled from helicopters and were joined by additional combat troops to conduct the assault.

Civilian performers included the Red Bull Air Force, thrilling us with amazing acrobatic maneuvers (loops, rolls and dramatic dives) performed by a specially engineered acrobatic helicopter.

There were numerous static (ground) displays of military hardware, including many aircraft, vehicles, weapons systems and more.

Located inside a large hangar was the Innovation and Tech Expo, with exhibits that demonstrated “the ever-strengthening relationships between the Marine Corps and (its) industry and academic partners as (they) explore the emerging technologies and capabilities of next generation conflicts.” Exhibit themes included energy, data sciences, communication, emerging technology, unmanned systems and STEM.

At the Precision Exotics Experience, spectators could experience high-powered exotic automobiles on a road course.

The finale of each day’s air show was a thrilling performance of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet flight demonstration team, with “Fat Albert” — the Blue Angels’ C-130 support aircraft. The souvenir event program features several pages filled with information about the Blue Angels. Navy and Marine Corps jet pilots with an aircraft carrier qualification and a minimum of 1,250 tactical jet flight-hours are eligible for positions flying jets Number 2 through 7. The Events Coordinator, Number 8, is a Naval Flight Officer (NFO) or Naval Aviator who has finished their first tour. The team consists of 138 world-class, active-duty sailors and Marines, representing more than 800,000 active-duty, reserve, and civilian men and women currently serving worldwide in the Navy and Marine Corps. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for nearly 600 million fans. The hope is that tomorrow’s leaders will be encouraged and motivated by what they see in the performance, and all the men and women that make up the Blue Angels.

Mark Sept. 27 – 29 on your calendar for the 2024 MCAS Miramar AirShow, and visit https://miramarairshow.com.

