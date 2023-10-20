AutoMatters & More: Solar Eclipse viewing party at the Fleet Science Center

Solar eclipses are rare, magnificent celestial events. Thanks to the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park, on Oct. 14, 2023 we observed an annular eclipse at a community-wide, free, eclipse viewing party.

According to NASA, in an annular solar eclipse the moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is close to or at its farthest point from Earth until it appears within the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect. In San Diego, we saw a partial annular eclipse.

Image of the eclipse photographed through a filter of clouds.

(Jan Wagner)

At 8 a.m. the sky was completely overcast. That was fortunate for those of us who, like me, forgot to bring protective eclipse filters for our cameras, because we were able to take some clouds-filtered photos of the early part of the eclipse. Pointing cameras at the sun can quickly damage the image sensors. The extremely bright, damaging rays of the sun were significantly filtered by the clouds.

The Fleet organized a great eclipse viewing party, with engaging demonstrations by astronomers and eclipse experts. Adults and children alike could build their own solar eclipse viewers, with materials and expertise provided by the Fleet.

Kids watching the eclipse through special eclipse-viewing glasses.

(Jan Wagner)

Soon the cloud-cover broke. Since looking into the sun, even very briefly, can do irreparable damage to the eyes, eclipse viewing glasses were distributed.

People with cellphone cameras — myself included — improvised by placing a heavily filtered lens from our eclipse viewing glasses in front of our cellphone lens, but that small filter was not nearly large enough to completely block the harmful rays of the sun from the large lens that was attached to my full-frame Canon R3 mirrorless camera, so I was resigned to only use it to take photos of the exhibits and of people watching the eclipse — until I met Professor Burgasser, PhD from the UC San Diego Department of Physics, Center for Astrophysics and Space Sciences, who was there to answer people’s questions.

Image of the eclipse photographed through a large eclipse.







filter

(Jan Wagner)

He had set up two telescopes. One was a purpose-built, relatively inexpensive telescope that was strictly for viewing eclipses. It had a built-in eclipse filter.

The other was a larger telescope, through which he focused the image of the eclipse back onto a large piece of paper. The image of the eclipse was excellent and it was completely safe to view. Some people even took selfies of the eclipse in this way, projecting the eclipse on their hand for a very special memory.

Professor Burgasser had also brought along a special, large filter to go over the front of his large telescope, but since he was not using that telescope to look directly at the eclipse, he did not need to use this filter. Instead, he let me and others use it. We held it in place, completely and safely covering our camera’s large lenses. It worked!

Image of the eclipse projected by a telescope.

(Jan Wagner)

His filter was extremely dark, so initially I could not see anything through the viewfinder of my camera. Since the sun was a relatively small dot in the sky above, I needed to position my camera in such a way that it was pointing at the sun. That is where my eclipse viewing glasses came in. I put them on and looked through them while I aligned my camera to point towards the sun, with my 24-240mm lens fully zoomed-in.

Then, through trial and error, I figured out what camera and lens settings to use. Since the sun was very far away, appearing as a small dot in the very large frame, my slightest movement could blur the image. To compensate for that, I used a fairly high shutter speed. I used an appropriate aperture to make the resulting image bright enough, but without overexposing it.

Interestingly, the resultant images taken with my iPhone through a lens of my eclipse viewing glasses were very warm in color, whereas the images shot with my professional camera through the large filter appeared to be black & white.

Afterwards, kids crafted a sun and moon spinner at The Fleet’s Studio X, to create their own annular solar eclipse effect.

