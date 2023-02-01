Home of the Week

Home of the Week, 4690 North Ln, Del Mar

4690 North Ln, Del Mar
1/3
4690 North Ln, Del Mar 
4690 North Ln, Del Mar
2/3
4690 North Ln, Del Mar 
4690 North Ln, Del Mar
3/3
4690 North Ln, Del Mar 
Share

4+ BR | 3+ BA
- Stunning Modern in coveted Montecillo neighborhood
- Henry Hester/Liebhardt & Weston AIA 1973
- Lot size approximately 1.42 acres
- Main House 3,168 esf
- Carriage House 600 esf over car garage
- Studio space with a Kitchenette
- Fruit Trees
- Park like setting
$4,495,000

Robin Borrelli | Dustyn Borelli Evans
Borrelli Realtors
First Team Real Estate
619.368.9373
Robinborrelli@firstteam.com
DRE# 01207280 | DRE# 0‌2072664

Home of the WeekReal Estate

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
Advertisement