Home of the Week, 4690 North Ln, Del Mar
4+ BR | 3+ BA
- Stunning Modern in coveted Montecillo neighborhood
- Henry Hester/Liebhardt & Weston AIA 1973
- Lot size approximately 1.42 acres
- Main House 3,168 esf
- Carriage House 600 esf over car garage
- Studio space with a Kitchenette
- Fruit Trees
- Park like setting
$4,495,000
Robin Borrelli | Dustyn Borelli Evans
Borrelli Realtors
First Team Real Estate
619.368.9373
Robinborrelli@firstteam.com
DRE# 01207280 | DRE# 02072664
