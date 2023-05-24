Home of the Week, 462 15th St. Del Mar
The perfect combination of updated finishes, ocean views, and a convenient village location in Olde Del Mar. Beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, marble countertops, and designer lighting, this transitional-style beach house has an open concept floor plan with multiple glass doors to enhance the indoor/outdoor living. A private gated courtyard offers a peaceful haven for al fresco dining while accordion doors off the living room open to a viewing deck, easily extending your entertaining spaces. Parking is no problem with an extra long driveway and the 2-car garage which has an electric vehicle charger and dual washers and dryers.
This is the complete package with all the best that Del Mar has to offer! $5,595,000
JULIE PIERCE CASEY
858.382.6728
julie@ranchosantafeca.com
DRE # 01224815
Lisa Schoelen
858-414-3241
LisaSchoelen@me.com
DRE #01781985
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.