Home of the Week, 462 15th St. Del Mar

462 15th St
462 15th St  (TAYLOR ABEEL)
462 15th St
462 15th St 
462 15th St
462 15th St 
The perfect combination of updated finishes, ocean views, and a convenient village location in Olde Del Mar. Beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, marble countertops, and designer lighting, this transitional-style beach house has an open concept floor plan with multiple glass doors to enhance the indoor/outdoor living. A private gated courtyard offers a peaceful haven for al fresco dining while accordion doors off the living room open to a viewing deck, easily extending your entertaining spaces. Parking is no problem with an extra long driveway and the 2-car garage which has an electric vehicle charger and dual washers and dryers.
This is the complete package with all the best that Del Mar has to offer! $5,595,000

JULIE PIERCE CASEY
858.382.6728
julie@ranchosantafeca.com
DRE # 01224815

Lisa Schoelen
858-414-3241
LisaSchoelen@me.com
DRE #01781985

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

