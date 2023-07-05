Home of the Week

Home of the Week, 13625 Pine Needles Dr, Del Mar

Share

Hidden Del Mar Gem! Rare Single story home perched on spacious, peaceful, & secluded 12,000 sqft lot with tranquil sunset/ocean and Torrey pines views. First time on the market for sale in 37 years! and 2nd home owner. Bright south/west facing home where light abounds from all angles with it’s stunning skylights, large doors and picture windows. This beautifully updated and maintained home has 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath plus a wonderful Detached studio. Ideal for home office, gym or hangout. Perfect as is... plus has plenty of room to grow if you wish... add a second story, ADU, pool etc. $4,350,000

Debe Mcinnis
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
debemcinnis@gmail.com
858.722.2989

Home of the WeekReal Estate

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement