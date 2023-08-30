Home of the Week, 234-238 Hill Street, Solana Beach

RARE TRIPLEX AT THE COAST!

Exceptional location a block from the bluff, and a short stroll to Fletcher Cove, cafes and shopping. Highly desirable area with multi-million dollar homes. Each unit offers 2 BD / 1 BA, full kitchen and a dedicated single car garage. Excellent income producing opportunity as the extreme shortage of rentals continues. Contact Julie today at 858-361-2012 to arrange a private showing.

Offered at $3,495,000

JULIE M. HOWE, MBA

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

Luxury Market Specialist

DRE #00964776

858.361.2012

julie.howe@sothebysrealty.com

JulieMHowe.com