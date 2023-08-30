Home of the Week, 234-238 Hill Street, Solana Beach
RARE TRIPLEX AT THE COAST!
Exceptional location a block from the bluff, and a short stroll to Fletcher Cove, cafes and shopping. Highly desirable area with multi-million dollar homes. Each unit offers 2 BD / 1 BA, full kitchen and a dedicated single car garage. Excellent income producing opportunity as the extreme shortage of rentals continues. Contact Julie today at 858-361-2012 to arrange a private showing.
Offered at $3,495,000
