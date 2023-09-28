Home of the Week, 2722 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar Ca 92014

4BR | 4.5BA | 3,341 SF | $8,800,000

Modern Turn-key One of the largest lots in Del Mar’s Elite Beach colony! Steps to the sand, white water ocean views!

Privately gated courtyard entry, lighted water fountain-wall. Multiple indoor-outdoor areas for entertaining, including a rooftop deck! Entry level features the living room with glass slider doors, 3 ensuite bedrooms and an elevator. Upstairs features Ocean views from the family room, dining room, gourmet kitchen and the west balcony. The primary suite features a romantic fireplace, peek-a-boo ocean views, walk-in closet and a luxurious spa bath! Open floor plan with European oak flooring and high-end designer finishes throughout, complemented by high ceilings and 9 1⁄2’ doors. 2 car garage and Rare additional parking for 10!

