Women’s Council of REALTORS Gala

November 7th was a night to remember for the San Diego County Network of the Women’s Council of REALTORS. The organization installed its 2019 leadership team at its Annual Installation event which was held at the illustrious Del Mar Plaza this year. The sold-out event was a smashing success. Monica Nash, the vivacious incoming 2019 President, was a vision in red as she proudly introduced her elected team members including: Treasure Lynda Hill, Membership Director Ryan Petaishiski, Events Director Svetlana Larkin, Secretary Krislyn Popek and 2019 President Elect Alma Porras. Nash also recognized many other dedicated volunteer members whose efforts behind the scenes ensure the group’s ongoing success.

The new leadership team was embraced by the real estate community who recognize the value that the Women’s Council of REALTORS San Diego County brings to the real estate industry. The Women’s Council is long known for successfully advancing women as professionals and leaders in business, real estate, and in all facets of the community. San Diego members have risen to the top tiers of their profession as well as local real estate leadership. The organization provides world-class education, encouragement and leadership development. They also provide stellar role models and mentors to up and coming generations of future real estate leaders.