Home of the Week, 14182 Caminito Vistana

Just Listed. This Grand Estate is located in the prestigious Fairbanks Highlands Gated Community. Escape to this peaceful oasis. Expansive canyon views, rolling hills, hot air balloons and amazing sunsets. California style at it’s finest, Entertainers gourmet kitchen with custom island, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry, hardwood floors. 3 fireplaces, master suite with balcony, 5 Bed, bonus room, 5 Baths, 3,500 SqFt, 3 car garage. Resort inspired back yard, swimming pool, spa, vegetable garden, putting green, fruit trees, etc. Minutes to the beach, restaurants, shopping centers and freeways. Welcome Home!

Listing price $2,295,000

