Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 3940 San Gregorio Way, Carmel Valley

1/3
001.jpg  ()
2/3
007.jpg  ()
3/3
017.jpg  ()
June 13, 2019
9:24 AM
Share

New price!
• 5 bedrooms and 3 baths
• Cul de sac location
• Massive 5th bedroom also makes an excellent office for 2 or playroom for family
• Refreshing dipping pool
• Solar and Security system
• Upgraded kitchen opens to the den with bar stool seating at the large countertop
• Easy walk to renowned elementary school, Carmel Del Mar

• Lovely stroll to the nearby park and shopping/eateries
Offered at $1,295,000

Lenna Doyle
Billionaires Row La Jolla
858-449-6560
lennadoyle@gmail.com
DRE#01732169

Real EstateHome of the Week
More on the Subject