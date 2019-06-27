Home of the Week, 1329 Cornish Dr, Cardiff By The Sea

5BR 4.5BA 4,300 sq ft, 7,405 sqft lot

Inspired by the white cube aesthetic of New York City’s contemporary galleries this home exhibits the form of Avant-Garde Architecture at its best. The aesthetic was introduced to minimize distractions for art, emphasizing color and light. Where the white walls framed the bare abstract canvases, this home is designed to frame you. It adapts to your unique style rather than you adapting to the home. Nestled next to the Self Realization fields with panoramic ocean views, the location is second to none.

$7,350,000

Ruth Ann Deetz

858-353-8335

Rad Coastal.com

DRE# 00957348