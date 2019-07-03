Home of the Week, 845 America Way, Del Mar

AMAZING WOW FACTOR!

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,617 sq. ft.

Beautifully upgraded in a desirable end unit across from the pool and spa. Individual baths in each bedroom. Upgraded kitchen, new appliances, and water filtration unit. Windows double paned, Milgard warranty. Custom plantation shutters, Armstrong laminate floor throughout. Re-piped copper lines, newer furnace. New garage door, with outside keyless entry pad. Extra room off garage for gym or office. Rarely available corner unit! Great location across from the pool/spa. Walking distance from the Flower Hill Promenade and minutes to the Del Mar Race Track, beaches and freeways.

$999,000

Manny Behar, Broker, Realtor

Residential Specialist

San Diego Home Search Realty

858-335-2320

mannybehar@yahoo.com

DRE #01352376

