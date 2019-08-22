Home of the Week, 2665 Boca Raton St, Del Mar

Open House: Sat 8/24 12-3 pm

4 Bed 2.5 Bath 3,050 Sq Ft with 3 car garage

If you’re looking for privacy, tranquility, attention to detail, and spectacular location then look no further! This meticulously cared for home has it all...Featuring a spacious kitchen with granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, sinks and faucets, eight skylights throughout home for ample natural light...the list goes on! This home also features fully paid off SOLAR on the south facing side of the roof as an added bonus and savings to the new owner! Soak up wonderful evenings in your spacious master suite and entertain your family and friends in your gorgeous backyard which backs up to Torrey Pines! You won’t want to miss this rare opportunity!

Offered at $1,549,000

Jon Fields

619.218.9701

Fields Properties, Inc.

Keller Williams San Diego Metro

DRE #01921042

