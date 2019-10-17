Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Home of the Week, 236 24th Street Del Mar

236 24th Street, front  ()
236 24th Street, indoor outdoor living  ()
236 24th Street kitchen  ()
Oct. 17, 2019
9:18 AM
Nautical Cape Cod Meets California Coastal Style! This 2BR/3BA, 1,783 sq ft. storybook Bokal and Sneed home was designed to complement its idyllic location within walking distance to the Del Mar Village and steps to the beach. This charming home was custom built in 2010, with the highest level of quality craftsmanship and finishes, to take full advantage of San Diego’s coastal climate with a fusion of indoor/outdoor living areas. This extraordinary beach home has never been on the market and will not last.
$3,795,000

Lindsay Dunlap
760.533.2326
Lindsay@KeysToSD.com
DRE# 01914054

