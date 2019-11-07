Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Share
Real Estate

Home Of The Week, 2829 Racetrack View Dr. Del Mar

1/3
2829 Racetrack View Dr Exterior  ()
2/3
2829 Racetrack View Dr Living Room  ()
3/3
2829 Racetrack View Dr Kitchen  ()
Nov. 7, 2019
9:32 AM
Share

Open House Sunday, November 10th from 12p-3p

5 BED | 4.5 BA | 4,607 ESF

• Large, close to 1 full ACRE Lot located West of I-5 Freeway

• Stunning Brand New Contemporary

• The finest materials throughout with large format tiles and modern French Oak flooring

• Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen, Custom Cabinetry, Dramatic Lighting, Spa-like Bathrooms and High Ceilings

• 5 large bedrooms with 4 en suite, teen loft and lounge

• 3 Car Garage with parking on-site for 25+ Cars

• Pocket Doors leading to Numerous Outdoor living spaces with Peek Ocean and Dramatic Lagoon views

• Prime Del Mar location close to world class restaurants and shopping, Del Mar beach, Del Mar Racetrack and Crest Canyon

Offered at $4,895,000

The Lotzof Group

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

619-540-5952 | 858-243-4071

Marc@LotzofRealEstate.com | Craig@LotzofRealEstate.com

DRE# 01046166 | DRE# 01211688

Real EstateHome of the Week
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement