Real Estate

Home of the Week, 14182 Caminito Vistana, San Diego

14182 Caminito Vistana- Front
14182 Caminito Vistana- Putting Green
14182 Caminito Vistana- Dining
Nov. 14, 2019
10:32 AM
This Grand Estate is located in the prestigious Fairbanks Highlands Gated Community. Escape to this peaceful oasis. Expansive canyon views, hot air balloons and amazing sunsets. California style at it’s finest. 5 Bedrooms + bonus room, 6 Bathrooms, 5,300 SqFt. Gourmet kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood floors, pool, spa, putting green.
Offered at $2,295,000

Angela De Garcia
Compass
858.922.2589
angela.degarcia@compass.com
DRE 01863231

Real EstateHome of the Week
