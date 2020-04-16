Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 3325 Caminito Daniella, Del Mar, CA 92014

1/3
3325 Caminito Daniella Front  ()
2/3
3325 Caminito Daniella Back Yard  ()
3/3
3325 Caminito Daniella Kitchen  ()
April 16, 2020
9:03 AM
Spectacular 5 Bedrooms | 5.5 Baths | 4642 sq ft spacious ocean view home above Show Park in gated Rancho Del Mar Estates. Elegantly remodeled gourmet kitchen, bathrooms, Master (with balcony) and backyard suited for poolside gatherings, large and small. Truly magical setting for more love, laughter and lifetime memories. House owned by Boxing and Olympic Hall of Fame Sportscaster Jim Lampley.
$2,575,000

Lisette Omoss
Coastal Premier Properties
858.361.7778
Cal BRE # 01004196

