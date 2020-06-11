Home of the Week, 156 Solana Point Circle

Incredibly unique offering! Over 4400 SF, unobstructed 180 degree white water views from both floors of this western-most unit at the Beachaus. It offers the convenience of being a condo in a small gated complex, but has the privacy of a single family home. Spacious rooms and living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 fireplaces, A/C, 3 car carpeted garage, high-end appliances, impeccable condition, huge storage room, bar, two office areas, and a 2nd master bedroom. Nowhere in Solana Beach will you find a home with this ample square footage, privacy, great condition and unparalleled VIEWS at this price!! Complex is located at entrance to newly restored Annie’s trail.

Offered at $3,795,000

CSILLA CROUCH

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Broker Associate

858.245.6793 | csilla@sbcglobal.net

DRE #01080722

©2019 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (BHHSCP) is a member of the franchise system of BHH Affiliates LLC. BHH Affiliates LLC and BHHSCP do not guarantee accuracy of all data including measurements, conditions, and features of property. Info is obtained from various sources and will not be verified by broker or MLS. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of that information.