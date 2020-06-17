Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Home of the Week, 251 23rd Street, Del Mar CA 92014

251 23rd Street Dining Room  ()
251 23rd Street Exterior Front  ()
251 23rd Street Back Patio  ()
June 17, 2020
Perfect Del Mar Beach Colony location make this coastal modern home an incomparable choice for entertainers or family get-togethers. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, with 1,650-square feet, is cleverly tucked into the natural landscape and a short walk to the sand of 23rd Street. With an attached 3 car garage, multiple decks, and an optional 4th bedroom makes this a rare opportunity in the coveted Del Mar Neighborhood. Please call me at 619-992-4968 for More Information!

JUST LISTED at $2,995,000

Mike Cady

Luxury Real Estate Specialist

Coastal Premier Properties

619-992-4968

mikecady@realtor.com

DRE #01136676

