Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 771 Santa Olivia, Solana Beach, CA. 92014

July 8, 2020
4:07 PM
Share

4 Bed/2.5 Bath 3 Car garage
Absolutely Stunning Home with Spectacular Ocean and Sunset Views! An Entertainers Dream and Perfect for every family!! Completely remodeled inside and out! Indoor/Outdoor living with Large Fire Pit, built in BBQ with outdoor fridge. Turf for easy care and low water. Beautifully remodeled interior! Plus all new windows, stucco, roof, fence and clear glass backyard surround to maximize the forever views! Oversized 3 car garage and large fenced front yard for extra room to entertain/play. Don’t miss it!
Priced at $1,850,000

Debe McInnis,
Real Estate Specialist
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
858-722-2989 | DRE# 01118027
Debe.McInnis@SothebysRealty.com

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement