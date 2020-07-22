Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 1176 Wales Place, Cardiff, CA 92007

1/3
1176 Wales Pl, Kitchen  ()
2/3
1176 Wales Place, Den  ()
3/3
1176 Wales Place Lagoon View  (SAM CHEN / ALOHA PHOTOVIDEO)
July 22, 2020
4:26 PM
Share

MUST SEE stunning turn-key Cardiff Cool meets Houzz-worthy home $500K improvements (completed 2020) award-winning Cindy Courson Design Studio. Enter to soaring ceilings open concept design, maximized for best of indoor/outdoor living. Lrg Master ground floor, en-suite boasts vintage claw foot tub, opens to the peaceful & private backyard. Peek white water views from upstairs west-facing bedroom. New roof & windows, remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, interior doors & much more. Community pool, spa, clubhouse.
$1,799,000

Tyler Polan, Realtor
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
760-703-0796
Tyler.Polan@sothebysrealty.com
DRE #00917504

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement